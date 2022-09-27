Read full article on original website
This Valley boy is the definition of courage during battle with bone cancer
PHOENIX — When Janeth's son started feeling sick, hearing one word from doctors during his checkup launched their lives into a spiral. “As soon as he said oncology, I’m like, cancer,” Janeth said. 10-year-old Daniel is in the middle of the fight of his life. At only...
Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
'Freedom and independence': Phoenix unveils fishing dock accessible for people of all disabilities in Papago Park
PHOENIX — Arizona has some of the best outdoor recreations in the country. Unfortunately, as beautiful as the land is, it can also keep those with physical disabilities away because of hills and rocky landscapes. On Thursday, the City of Phoenix opened a new fishing dock to help bridge...
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
Truck crashes into Mesa canal, takes out light pole
MESA, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital after his truck struck a light pole and crashed into a nearby canal in Mesa, police said. Mesa police responded to reports of the crash near Main Street and Gilbert Road just after 12 p.m. and found a box-type Uhaul truck stopped in roughly two and a half feet of water in the canal.
Valley family preparing to file lawsuit against Phoenix PD after loved one shot and killed
PHOENIX — It's been nearly a week since Ali Osman was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix police. It was Saturday evening when Phoenix police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. They reportedly asked the 34-year-old to stop, but when he didn't, both officers fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
MCSO: Shooting at party in Gila Bend kills 2
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
Helicopter forced into emergency landing on Mesa roadway
MESA, Ariz — A helicopter was forced to land at a Mesa intersection Saturday morning after an unknown mechanical problem, officials with the Mesa Fire Department said. Around 5:50 in the morning, the Bell 47 helicopter made an emergency landing at 8th Avenue & South Sirine. Officials say that...
Camelback High School on alert after 'vague' online threat
PHOENIX — Camelback High School has heightened its security measures after a social media threat mentioning the Valley school was discovered Thursday night. Principal James Arndt said the school will operate on its regular Friday schedule but the presence of local law enforcement will be observed throughout the day.
Disabled man's good deed ends with wallet stolen, hundreds missing from bank account
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A horrible and despicable crime. “Of course, we’re angry and disheartened,” Kelly Schultz said. Scottsdale police are looking for two women accused of preying on one of the Valley’s most vulnerable populations. Kelly's 33-year-old brother Kyle Schultz was born with down syndrome and...
Student hospitalized after struck by stray bullet near Grand Canyon University, officials say
PHOENIX — A student was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet near Grand Canyon University Wednesday night. University officials said there was an off-campus dispute near 36th and Vermont avenues that led to multiple gunshots being fired. GCU said two stray bullets entered the GCU campus. One...
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
'This looks like maybe the worst one': Valley volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
PHOENIX — While countless people try to escape the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida, some Arizonans are preparing to head right to the chaos. Patrick Simmons is one of them. His bags are packed. “I’ve got a week’s worth of supplies in a bag ready to go,” Simmons said.
The goal of two architectural professors is to use their talents to reframe topics. Their latest exhibit at ASU hopes to do just that with the border
PHOENIX — Two artists are using their talents to reframe conversations about the border through an exhibition at ASU’s Art Museum. The exhibition, which runs through October 30, is called “A Country is Not a House". It features the work of architect and professor Ronald Rael of...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
Ignited bags of gasoline leave Phoenix man severely burned
PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with severe burns after a vehicle catches fire in Phoenix Thursday. Officers responded to a crash near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Initial reports indicated that a vehicle was on fire with a man nearby. Officers...
Camelback's Cholla Trail reopens after two years. But not everyone is happy
PHOENIX — After being closed for more than two years, Cholla Trail on the east side of Camelback Mountain reopened Friday morning. People were lined up before dawn at the new trail entrance on Invergordon just North of Camelback. Cholla Trail closed two and a half years ago after...
Arizona the new Hollywood? Tax credit hopes to bring movies to the Grand Canyon State
PHOENIX — “We have been off the radar as far as the studios are concerned.," Randy Murray said as his crew packed up cameras and lenses. "People have just been flying over to New Mexico and Georgia where they have incentives," he said. Murray has run his own...
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road.
