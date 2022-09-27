ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Maria Elvira Salazar Introduces the Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXuVi_0iC3vwnq00

Last week, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., introduced the “Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act.”

Almost 20 members of the U.S. House, including U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., John Rutherford, R-Fla., and Donald McEachin, D-Va., are co-sponsoring the bill. Over in the U.S. Senate, U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., are championing the proposal.

“This bill would establish a grant program at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to fund community-based programs that take minority youth on fishing trips to the ocean and Great Lakes,” Salazar’s office noted. “The legislation promotes equitable access to the nation’s wonderful outdoors by providing on-the-water experiences for young people that may be otherwise unattainable. It delivers the opportunity to interact directly with the marine environment, receive lessons in marine science, and encourage environmental stewardship. This initiative would provide experiences that set the participants on a path towards continued participation in outdoor recreation.”

Salazar and other backers weighed in on the proposal last week.

“As someone who knows and recognizes the bounties of the marine and aquatic environment, I am pleased to provide younger generations of Americans across the country, especially minority Americans, the opportunity to learn firsthand about our seas, oceans and lakes, as well as provide them with the tools to enjoy them,” said Salazar.

“Too many young Americans face serious financial, social, and geographic barriers to experiencing our outdoors,” said McEachin. “No child should be unable to participate in outdoor recreation simply because of their socioeconomic status or zip code. The bipartisan Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act will provide our youth, especially those in historically underserved communities, with new opportunities to get outside, cultivate a love and appreciation for fishing, and learn more about marine science and conservation.”

“More of our children should be fishing,” Wicker said. “My Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act would get more young anglers, particularly in underserved communities, out on the water enjoying this pastime.”

“Fishing is one of our favorite pastimes in the Pacific Northwest, and our bill will support Washington state organizations that take kids fishing in their local coastal waters, rivers, and bays,” Cantwell said. “This bill will help more kids get the tools, gear, and support they need to experience the outdoors and the benefits that come with it.”

The bill has the support of the American Sportfishing Association.

Salazar’s bill was sent to the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee. Wicker’s bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Carlos Gimenez Leads South Florida Republicans Warning About China Buying Land Near Air Force Base

A South Florida congressman is wondering why a company with close connections to the Chinese regime is buying land near an Air Force base in North Dakota. U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., led almost 50 U.S. House Republicans in a letter to U.S. Defense Sec. Austin Lloyd, U.S. Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack and U.S. Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen “raising concerns over the recent acquisition of farmland near a U.S. military installation by a Chinese-based manufacturer with close links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FloridaDaily

DOE Sending Funds to UF to Develop CSP Technologies

This week, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded $24 million to ten research teams “that will advance next-generation concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP) technologies, which utilize the sun to generate heat for electricity production and industrial processing,” including the University of Florida (UF). UF will get $2.2 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Elvira Salazar
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Maria Elvira Salazar
FloridaDaily

Opinion: Polling Errors Threaten Public Confidence in Elections

The polling industry has faced criticism for underestimating Republicans through several cycles. Pollster Nate Cohn recently wrote that the 2022 polls could do it again. These continued misjudgments can undermine public faith in how the media covers elections. Worse still, they can affect the result of close races. Many 2020...
ELECTIONS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy