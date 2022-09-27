Read full article on original website
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCB DISCK for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros.") common stock WBD pursuant to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2022.
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Exxon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays plc BCS American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Barclays is a British universal bank, offering consumer banking and payments services in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe, as well as global corporate and investment banking services.
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
The Federal Reserve hike the federal funds rate once again last week, taking it to a range of 3% to 3.25%. All signs point to further hikes later this year and well into 2023, to a peak range of 4.5%-4.75%, as several Fed governors said earlier this month. Yet looking...
HashiCorp HCP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, HashiCorp has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. RTI ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel, and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, reports its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Key highlights:. Acquired Tunaaaaroom Xtracts Inc. ("TRX"), for...
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Idaho Champion ITKO GLDRF 1QB ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement offering. As part of the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 11,700,000 shares for gross proceeds of $585,000*.
SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
