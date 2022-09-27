Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
‘Mini Masters’ Art Center classes offered through the month of October
The Muscatine Art Center recently announced its October line-up of free Mini Masters art classes for young children. Each class consists of a story-time and two art projects. Classes meet Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Advanced registration is required for your child to attend. Please call the Art Center at 563-263-8282 to register.
Mad Creek Mudcats to host free performance at E. Bradford Burns Performing Arts Park this weekend
The Mad Creek Mudcats, an offshoot of the River City Big Band, play lively music that was popular from the 1890s through the 1930s. This time span covers ragtime, early jazz, and some novelty tunes. Most recently, the Mudcats have focused on music of the 1920s, capturing the sounds from...
