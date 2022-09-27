The Muscatine Art Center recently announced its October line-up of free Mini Masters art classes for young children. Each class consists of a story-time and two art projects. Classes meet Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Advanced registration is required for your child to attend. Please call the Art Center at 563-263-8282 to register.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO