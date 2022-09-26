ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Savannah Tribune

Georgia Southern Celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst

Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
HAZLEHURST, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Vidalia, GA
wtoc.com

Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing. In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Waycross man’s murderer sentenced to life

BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was found guilty of shooting and killing a Waycross man in Glynn County back in September 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Morrow, 58, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, September 23, for the September 27, 2021 murder of Michael Allen “Redd” Propes, 23. He was charged with felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, announced District Attorney Keith Higgins.
WAYCROSS, GA
IAN TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT for Bulloch County

Tropical Storm Watch has been issued on September 28 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. Wind Speed projections by storm designation:. D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH. S: Tropical...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

