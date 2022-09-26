Read full article on original website
Savannah Tribune
Georgia Southern Celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
Bulloch County Schools Closing Thursday and Friday | GS & OTC Closing Campuses
Bulloch County Schools and all of its district offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, September 29-30, for all students and employees. All after-school activities, sports practices and meetings are also canceled. The school district has begun informing student families and employees through its mass communication system, websites and social media.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia State Patrol Opens New Post in Hazlehurst
Last week, Georgia State Patrol Post 16 held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new post in Hazlehurst. Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with City Councilman John A. Ramay, and SFC Eric Wilkes, Post 16 Commander, gave remarks during the ceremony. Members of the Hazlehurst City Council, Georgia Department of Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Public Safety, DPS command staff and Post 16 personnel were in attendance.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
wtoc.com
Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing. In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially...
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
Bryan County still reeling from Tornado, braces for Hurricane Ian
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Next week marks six months since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Bryan County. People living in Pembroke and Ellabell suffered the worst of the damage, with some homes simply blown off their foundation. As Hurricane Ian approaches, many in those areas are still in the process of […]
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
Tuesday morning Hurricane Ian update | Now a Cat 3
The Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, National Hurricane Center (NHC) 5 AM report on Hurricane Ian has it as a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds at 125 mph. The track has shifted more to the east putting the central gulf coast of Florida in the Bullseye. Ian is moving to the north at 12 mph.
Widespread Power Outage Impacts City of Statesboro Wednesday | Power companies are ready for IAN
Businesses and residents across the City of Statesboro experienced city wide power outages Wednesday morning. This is believed to be early effects of Hurricane Ian. The first brief power outage occurred around 10:19 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. This was followed by several more brief outages and then one lasting about 20 minutes.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross man’s murderer sentenced to life
BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was found guilty of shooting and killing a Waycross man in Glynn County back in September 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ricky Morrow, 58, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, September 23, for the September 27, 2021 murder of Michael Allen “Redd” Propes, 23. He was charged with felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, announced District Attorney Keith Higgins.
IAN TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT for Bulloch County
Tropical Storm Watch has been issued on September 28 by NWS Charleston. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours. Wind Speed projections by storm designation:. D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH. S: Tropical...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hurricane Ian impact: CFB team announces new kickoff time for Saturday game
Hurricane Ian is currently a tropical storm, but it’s still having an impact on Week 5 college football games in the southeast. Georgia Southern (3-1) at Coastal Carolina (4-0) is the latest game to have its scheduled kickoff time altered. On Thursday, Coastal Carolina announced that due to the...
