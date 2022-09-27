ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Wagner Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Sean Tucker...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision

Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wagner: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football is 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018 as they host Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 1 (10/1/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wagner will air on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse.com

How to watch Syracuse women’s soccer vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse women’s soccer looks to build momentum when they visit Wake Forest at Spry Stadium on Sunday, October 2 (10/2/2022) at 12 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Wake Forest will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV streaming services. It’s one of the few games this season to air on cable TV. Most games are on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

All-CNY girls lacrosse player commits to Duke

Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY girls lacrosse player Julianna Cogliandro has committed to play lacrosse for Duke University. The junior midfielder from Fayetteville-Manlius announced her decision to join the Blue Devils via Instagram on Thursday.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
