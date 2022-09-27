Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Yankees announcer gives Aaron Judge a 60% chance of re-signing
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will be a free agent after the season ends. He famously bet on himself during spring training, when the team offered him a seven-year, $213.5 million deal and he turned that down. It wasn’t a bad offer by the Yankees in hindsight, but Judge...
WATCH: Aaron Judge gives 61st home run ball to his mother, Patty Judge
Aaron Judge brought out the 61st home run ball and gave it to his mother, Patty Judge, in a nice family moment after making Yankees history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL・
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Why the Yankees need to keep playing Oswaldo Cabrera at all costs
Oswaldo Cabrera continues to impress every night, and with his bat coming together, he’s shown the Yankees it’s not a matter of if he should play but a matter of where he should play. He’s played every position besides centerfield and catcher, and with his hot month of September raising his stats above league average, there’s a heavy incentive to keep playing him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees News: Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Two up, two down: Yankees lose two valuable relievers, but a couple of rehabbing bullpen pieces could return soon
The New York Yankees‘ bullpen is perhaps their most important unit with an eye on the postseason. Their starters are stable, the offense is improving: the relief corps, however, have been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks. Injuries and unexpected underperformers have affected the bullpen in the second half. Friday...
Yankees star closer Clay Holmes goes down with injury
The New York Yankees have consistently been getting healthier over the past few weeks, returning DJ LeMahieu on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. However, manager Aaron Boone stated that star closer Clay Holmes was dealing with a shoulder strain in his right arm, sustained against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
Yankees have one big problem heading into the post-season, via MLB Insider
The New York Yankees are a very good baseball club. They are probably not as good as their first-half version, which saw them post a 64-28 record. However, they are obviously not as bad as they were in July and August. They look like a 96-59 record, which is the equivalent of one of the best ballclubs in the American League.
Yankees star bullpen arm Michael King dodges more serious injury
The New York Yankees have been without Michael King, perhaps their best and most consistent reliever in 2022, since late July, when he suffered a right elbow stress fracture that required surgery and ended his season prematurely. There was fear that he would need the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which...
Looking at Yankees’ most underrated relief arm in the playoffs
The New York Yankees have plenty of big names littering their bullpen, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and even newly acquired Scott Effross. However, there is one relief pitcher that hasn’t gotten enough credit this season for his exceptional performance, and he’s gearing up to make a significant impact in the playoffs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees receive great injury news on Matt Carpenter as he starts ramp up
It has been a long few months for Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter on the IL, and it looks like his time there may be nearing its end. Aaron Boone spoke today and said that Matt Carpenter is doing really well in his foot rehabilitation and that he is “in play” to return for the final series against the Rangers.
Yankees place Zack Britton on injured list, elevate reserve to active roster
The New York Yankees made a few moves on Saturday afternoon prior to the second game of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. On Friday, veteran bullpen arm Zack Britton experienced shoulder fatigue that unfortunately shut him down prematurely. The Yankees placed him on the 60-day injured list, opening...
World distraught for baseball fan who drops Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball worth $2m
The Toronto Blue Jays fan who was captured on video dropping a baseball worth an estimated $2m has gone viral for his furious reaction to the missed opportunity.On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays were playing the New York Yankees when the away team’s Aaron Judge scored his historic 61st home run of the season.His effort was caught on video showing the ball fly towards the stands – where a Toronto Blue Jays fan was seen reaching out and appeared to have made contact with the ball.That ball continued flying however and the same fan could be seen in video...
MLB・
The New York Mets are seeing the best version of Eduardo Escobar
Tuesday night was a forgettable one for the New York Mets. They dropped game one at Citi Field against the Miami Marlins in a two-game series they desperately needed. Last night, in the second game of the set, things looked to be going down the same road yet again for the Mets. Continuing to lose to bad baseball teams when they have everything on the line.
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0