Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
Empire Sports Media

Why the Yankees need to keep playing Oswaldo Cabrera at all costs

Oswaldo Cabrera continues to impress every night, and with his bat coming together, he’s shown the Yankees it’s not a matter of if he should play but a matter of where he should play. He’s played every position besides centerfield and catcher, and with his hot month of September raising his stats above league average, there’s a heavy incentive to keep playing him.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees star closer Clay Holmes goes down with injury

The New York Yankees have consistently been getting healthier over the past few weeks, returning DJ LeMahieu on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. However, manager Aaron Boone stated that star closer Clay Holmes was dealing with a shoulder strain in his right arm, sustained against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

World distraught for baseball fan who drops Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball worth $2m

The Toronto Blue Jays fan who was captured on video dropping a baseball worth an estimated $2m has gone viral for his furious reaction to the missed opportunity.On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays were playing the New York Yankees when the away team’s Aaron Judge scored his historic 61st home run of the season.His effort was caught on video showing the ball fly towards the stands – where a Toronto Blue Jays fan was seen reaching out and appeared to have made contact with the ball.That ball continued flying however and the same fan could be seen in video...
Empire Sports Media

The New York Mets are seeing the best version of Eduardo Escobar

Tuesday night was a forgettable one for the New York Mets. They dropped game one at Citi Field against the Miami Marlins in a two-game series they desperately needed. Last night, in the second game of the set, things looked to be going down the same road yet again for the Mets. Continuing to lose to bad baseball teams when they have everything on the line.
QUEENS, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
