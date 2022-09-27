ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse football box score vs. Wagner

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Wagner Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Sean Tucker...
Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision

Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
