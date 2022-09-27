Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Syracuse football box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 59-0 victory against Wagner on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Wagner Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Sean Tucker...
Why was Sean Tucker in the game so long? He was chasing a record, and Dino Babers stands by the decision
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s rare that any sort of mercy rule is enacted in college football, though rules technically allow for it. On Saturday, mercy was needed as Syracuse football led Wagner 49-0 at halftime en route to a 59-0 victory. As a result, SU coach Dino Babers and Wagner coach Tom Masella agreed to play shortened, 10-minute quarters in the second half.
Syracuse-Wagner drew smallest Dome crowd of the season, but N.C. State could bring a big number
Syracuse, N.Y. — The inside of the JMA Wireless Dome emptied early on Saturday night as Syracuse football cruised to a 59-0 victory over Wagner. But the stands weren’t very full to begin with. Only 33,373 people were in attendance for Syracuse’s shutout win. It’s the lowest attendance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In a shortened 2nd half, Dino Babers opts to keep his starters in, and Sean Tucker leaves early with an injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Syracuse football’s first offensive snap of the second half Saturday, Sean Tucker ended up down on the field. It’s the third time this season the star running back has been forced off the field due to injury. Only in this instance, Tucker shouldn’t...
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy stays perfect with 29-8 win over Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Christian Brothers Academy’s defense stood tall Friday night with a 29-8 win over Baldwinsville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS football roundup: J.P. Hoak’s 5 touchdowns lift Cazenovia over Clinton
Four touchdown passes and a rushing score from J.P. Hoak helped Cazenovia to a 39-10 victory over Clinton on Saturday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Class A football roundup: F-M uses ground game to run over Corcoran, 48-26
Syracuse, N.Y. -- George LaCombe ran for three scores and Thomas Conley added two more to spark a powerful running game that paced Fayetteville-Manlius over Corcoran 48-26 on Friday. The win kept the Hornets perfect at 5-0 while Corcoran dropped to 3-2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Non-league football: Bishop Ludden blanks Utica Notre Dame, 41-0
Bishop Ludden started quickly and went on to score a 41-0 victory over Utica Notre Dame on Friday in a non-league game.
F-M lacrosse standout Julianna Cogliandro picked Duke because it ‘had everything’
Less than a month into the official recruitment process, Fayetteville-Manlius’ Julianna Cogliandro made her college decision. That decision will have her playing Division I lacrosse for Duke.
Syracuse cruises to 5-0, but it may have come with a cost after Sean Tucker leaves the lopsided win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s fifth win of the season was sealed before halftime. Leading by five scores midway through the second quarter, a pick-six interception return by cornerback Duce Chestnut slammed the lid on the game, and Sean Tucker’s third touchdown before halftime made sure everything was air tight.
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Class C football roundup: Solvay downs Skaneateles, 35-21
Ikeem Vaughn’s 13-yard interception return in the fourth quarter help clinch Solvay’s victory 35-21 victory over host Skaneateles in a Class C contest.
Class B football roundup: Chittenango shuts out Cortland, 31-0
Kyle Werhlin scored two second-quarter touchdowns lead Chittenango to a 41-0 shutout over Cortland in a Class B contest.
Sean Tucker hits a career night, but Dino Babers makes bad call leaving him in too long (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A blowout win that otherwise went according to script had a highly questionable decision by head coach Dino Babers to leave star running back Sean Tucker in the game too long. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of Syracuse football’s 59-0 win over...
Watch: Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer teams beats Baldwinsville behind 3 unanswered goals (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 23 Class A state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse girls soccer team downed Baldwinsville 3-1 on Thursday. The Bees (3-6) got on the board first when Audra Salvagani scored from just about 40 yards out with a little over 38 minutes remaining in the second half. The goal was Salvagani’s third of the season.
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
Syracuse football shuts out Wagner, 59-0, with a shortened 2nd half (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
Syracuse football is on the precipice of its first 5-0 start in 35 years (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The last time Syracuse football started a season 5-0, Don McPherson was quarterback. It was 1987, and the Orange beat Maryland, Rutgers, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech and then Missouri to start what would end up being an 11-0-1 season.
Marcellus gallops past Canastota in Class C-1 football (39 photos)
Marcellus had just a 10-6 lead at the break against Canastota, but 17 unanswered points in the second half guided the Mustangs (3-1) past the Raiders (2-3) in a Class C-1 contest on Friday. “I’m proud of my guys. We’re getting better week after week,” Marcellus coach Nick Patterson said....
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0