While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
