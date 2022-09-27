SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.

BALCONES HEIGHTS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO