KSAT 12
Teen injured in shooting on Highway 90, said San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a bullet in a shooting on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said SAPD. Police say the teen was...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a party at a west-side home early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 4:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz St. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
UTSA issues crime alert after hidden camera was found at student apartments
SAN ANTONIO — A new crime alert was issued by UTSA police after a hidden camera was found in an apartment near the campus this week. Police said Thursday, a resident of University Oaks discovered the camera inside a fake smoke detector. UTSA police are now working with the FBI to track down where the device came from and who put it there.
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the west side. Aiden Guevara was last seen riding his bike Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue. Police say he is 4 feet, 8 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after abusing 10-year-old for spending book fair money on snacks, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars for abusing his 10-year-old child after she spent money he gave her for a school book fair on snacks, according to San Antonio police. Agyei Kobins Gore, 31, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
Neighbors ask for man who caused 48-hour SWAT standoff to remain behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
San Antonio police asking for help identifying capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for capital murder. The suspect is wanted for the shooting deaths of two teens who were killed in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18. Detectives were able to get...
WFAA
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
Abandoned building destroyed in fire on the southwest side
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy crews had to rush to a fire on the city's southwest side after a building went up in flames. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of Frio City Road. When fire crews arrived, the building was already on...
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
JBSA relocates dozens of service members after bacteria is discovered in plumbing
SAN ANTONIO — Around 100 injured military service members receiving treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center are in the process of being relocated after legionella bacteria, which can cause serious pneumonia, was discovered in the plumbing systems of their barracks, according to Joint Base San Antonio officials. About 50...
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
Texas DPS says trooper became ill after exposed to fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — A Texas DPS Trooper became ill after exposed to a substance while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County, according to a Texas DPS tweet. The tweet says the substance was found in a container by Special Agents and tested positive for fentanyl. Emergency crews attended...
KTSA
SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide. The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car. Officers were called to...
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at Northwest Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. On Friday, officers were called at 4:36 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 Block of Babcock Road after receiving word of an assault in progress, said SAPD.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
