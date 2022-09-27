ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schertz, TX
Crime & Safety
Comal County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Schertz, TX
County
Comal County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Police#Spd#Learn#San Antonians#South Texas
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.
BALCONES HEIGHTS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy