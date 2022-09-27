Owl Labs, the Immersive Technology Leader, Brings Its Collaborative Technology to Launch in Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, has today announced its launch in Australia, with the Meeting Owl®Pro device, as the company continues to increase its presence across the APAC region to bring distributed teams together for more effective work.

Owl Labs products are used by more than 100,000 organisations around the world, including 84 Fortune 100 companies. Pre-pandemic, the percentage of employed Aussies working from home on a regular basis increased by a mere one percent every two years. However, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, currently 41 percent of the workforce is regularly working from home in the post-pandemic era. As a result, there is a much greater demand for technology that creates a more immersive working environment - bridging the gap between in-office and remote workers.

Owl Labs’ technology is now more crucial than ever, enabling workers to collaborate from anywhere more effectively. As the smartest 360-degree video conferencing device on the market, the Meeting Owl helps hybrid teams come together so virtual meetings feel more like in-person conversations, levelling the playing field between remote and in-person participants; allowing for a fully seamless and immersive group meeting experience.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs says: “Hybrid work is the new norm when it comes to how teams across APAC and the world collaborate with one another. With flexible work here to stay, we need to equip teams with technology that’s supportive of this environment. Due to the rise of hybrid work adoption, we’re also seeing demand from countries like Australia for more immersive technology to bridge the gap between those working remotely and those working in the office to connect seamlessly.”

Owl Labs’ flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro is powered by proprietary AI technology that automatically focuses on whoever is speaking, using audio and visual cues. It creates the experience of in-person participation for hybrid teams and integrates seamlessly with existing video conferencing platforms including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Slack, GoToMeeting, Bluejeans, etc.

“We’ve developed the Meeting Owl Pro with a hybrid working environment in mind. The device is specifically designed to ensure every meeting participant has a seat at the physical and virtual table. Our aim is to reinforce a feeling of inclusivity, irrespective of physical location, so whoever needs to join remotely isn’t at a disadvantage,” continues Weishaupt.

Attendees of video calls using the Meeting Owl see a 360-degree view of the room, along with up to three panels that dynamically zoom in on participants who are actively speaking or moving. Due to its plug-and-play design, it takes less than six minutes from unboxing to the first meeting, and it can be set up 3x faster than competitors’ products.

See the Meeting Owl Pro in action in the video here. Customers can now purchase the Meeting Owl Pro for 1,699 AUD.

The Meeting Owl Pro can be purchased directly at https://owllabs.au and for all inquiries and reseller opportunities, contact us at https://owllabs.au/talk-to-sales.

About Owl Labs:

Owl Labs is a collaborative tech company making meetings more inclusive with immersive, 360-degree video devices. Built for modern businesses, Owl Labs is dedicated to empowering hybrid and remote teams with its award-winning technology and robust product suite. The company’s flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, was honoured as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and features a wifi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker with proprietary AI technology. Alongside the successful launch in Japan, the Meeting Owl Pro is also available across EMEA and the US. Owl Labs has raised 26.7million AUD in funding and is based in Boston, MA, USA with remote and hybrid employees all over the world.

To learn more about Owl Labs, visit https://owllabs.au.

