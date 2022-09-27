CEO of Crandells Enterprises— Mary Ann Crandell— to Receive 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award From the Congressional Black Caucus

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

Crandells Enterprises Inc. today announced that their CEO, Mary Ann Crandell will receive the title of the 2022 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, selected by the Office of the President of the United States at the Congressional Black Caucus ( CBC) 2022 African and Caribbean International Leadership Conference and Presidential Awards Gala .

The event is held in collaboration with the United States 51 st Annual Legislative Conferences (ALC) of the CBC, on September 29, 2022 at the National Press Club and Walter E. Convention Center in Washington D.C. Honorees like Mary Ann Crandell are awarded under the theme “United in Faith for Social Change,” as the vision of the National Press Club is to honor community and faith-based leaders.

These renowned leaders are ultimately awarded for their contributions in religious liberty, civil rights, humanitarian concerns, social justice, economic development or mission-based partnerships.

“As a businesswoman, entrepreneur, spiritual leader, and mother, I’ve committed a majority of my life to serving my friends and community,” Mary Ann Crandell shared. “To be recognized for embracing my passion is truly an honor and tremendous blessing that I will cherish and share with those who have helped me along the way.”

CEO of Crandells Enterprises, Mary Ann ensures her healthcare-based company provides adult patients who suffer from mental illness, developmental disabilities and chemical dependence, the resources, medical treatment and housing they need. The services offered range from adult family care to home psychiatric assistance and mental health services.

“Through our professional and highly trained staff, we seek to enhance and support the quality of life of individuals who require guidance and assistance in completing activities of daily living,” she writes of the company online.

Beyond her professional career, Mary Ann has spent the last twenty years as the Director of the Total Living Christian Counseling Center. Providing counseling on dynamic and complex topics like family violence, fear, drug and alcohol addictions as well as stress management, marriage counseling more, she has made a big impact for many in their personal and professional growth.

Mary Ann is chosen by the Caribbean African Faith-Based Leadership Conference (CAFBLC) as an honoree this year because of the empathy and empowerment she provides her community with, serving as a model for advocacy, humanity and selflessness for a greater cause.

