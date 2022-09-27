Aspira Announces the 2022 America’s State Parks Photo Contest Winners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

Aspira ® in partnership with National Association of State Park Directors ( NASPD ) is proud to announce the winners of the sixth annual America’s State Parks Photo Contest. The judging panel was inspired by 8,135 entries over a two-month period representing the best of state parks in five categories including Scenic & Seasons, Activities, Wildlife, Family & Friends, and Camping.

“Aspira is proud to manage the operations and promotion for the contest for the sixth year in a row. We received photo entries from all 50 states making it another successful photo contest. The collection of uplifting stories highlights how much our communities appreciate our State Park treasures. Congratulations to all the winners!” said Graham Ballbach, President, Parks & Licensing at Aspira.

The panel of judges selected six winners including the grand prize photo titled “Winter Frosting” by Blair Celano. The scenic and seasons image was taken at Grand Haven State Park in Michigan showcasing the beauty of the pier and lighthouse during winter. Celano was awarded $5,000 from this year’s sponsor Black Folks Camp Too. In addition, each of the five honorable mention category winners received a $500 REI gift card from Aspira. All six winners also won an annual membership to Apex Club.

“Congratulations to Blair Celano and Michigan for the grand prize-winning photo and all five category winners. It’s wonderful to see so many people enjoying state park destinations across the country. We appreciate everyone involved in our state park systems that make outdoor recreation safe and accessible to all,” said Lewis Ledford, Executive Director at National Association of State Park Directors. “NASPD would also like to thank our sponsor Black Folks Camp Too and Aspira for making this year’s contest possible.”

Earl B. Hunter, Jr., Founder and President of Black Folks Camp Too added, “We are committed to promoting more unity in the Outdoor Community and beyond. Partnering with America’s State Parks on the photo contest ensures that everyone can be involved in capturing the beauty of our State Parks from the mountains to the sea!”.

Learn more about all six photo contest winners and their stories at ReserveAmerica.com.

