BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police responded to a gunfire incident at City Hall Park in Burlington on Wednesday night at 7:14 p.m. Burlington Police believe a male suspect parked a white truck on College Street, then got out and approached the male victim at the park. Police said the suspect and victim exchanged words and that's when the suspect took out a gun and shot it three times. No one was hit. The suspect got back into his car and got away before officers got there.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO