Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police release new information in spate downtown crimes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department released a slew of new information regarding a series of crimes that recently took place in the City Center Area, including three robberies and an attempted murder incident. UVM student assault and robbery. Officials said they now have more information regarding a...
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
mychamplainvalley.com
BPD provides updates on Wednesday assault incidents
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon. The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not...
mychamplainvalley.com
Two Air Force members arrested in Burlington robbery
Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Suspect in Burlington stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As violent crime soars in downtown Burlington police say they have cracked some high-profile cases, including an attempted murder in Battery Park. Police say Tyrone Bryant, 44, stabbed his girlfriend in the chest in the park almost two weeks ago. She survived. Bryant pleaded not guilty...
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
WCAX
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man remains hospitalized after being beaten in the parking lot of a Burlington business Wednesday night. Police say it happened on Church Street and that officers found the victim on the ground, bleeding heavily from the face. Surveillance video showed a suspect running to a...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident downtown
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police responded to a gunfire incident at City Hall Park in Burlington on Wednesday night at 7:14 p.m. Burlington Police believe a male suspect parked a white truck on College Street, then got out and approached the male victim at the park. Police said the suspect and victim exchanged words and that's when the suspect took out a gun and shot it three times. No one was hit. The suspect got back into his car and got away before officers got there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
mychamplainvalley.com
Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89
Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
mynbc5.com
Highgate man threatens police officers with a bow and arrow
HIGHGATE, Vt. — Last night, Vermont State Police, along with Swanton police officers, arrested a man after a violent altercation. Officers responded to a Highgate home after 10:45 p.m. after they say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner was causing a disturbance in the area, then threatening police officers with a bow and arrow.
mynbc5.com
State police investigating threat to Mt. Mansfield Union High School
JERICHO, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threat made to Mt. Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. Police said the threat was made toward the school on social media. School officials and law enforcement worked together to identify the student that made the threat. Due to the student's age, their identity won't be released.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Milton
MILTON — A 34-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following a crash in Milton early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 89 north at around 1:35 a.m. Police say they located a 2020 Toyota Rav4 that had crashed into the wood line north of...
mynbc5.com
ATV involved in fatal crash was stolen from Williston dealership, police say
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A police investigation has revealed that an all-terrain vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Sheffield earlier this month was one of two stolen from a dealership in Williston. Vermont State Police said that further investigation into the fatal crash that left 19-year-old Samantha Henderson dead...
Comments / 0