DataLink Augments Senior Executive Team to Serve Company Growth, Appoints Chief Growth and Chief Technology Officers

DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of data-driven solutions driving higher quality and cost-effective value-based care, today announces the appointment of industry veterans Sandip Patel as chief growth officer and Reddy Shivampet as chief technology officer.

“Our growth trajectory continues to be nothing short of extraordinary, and we are thrilled to expand the leadership team with these experienced and talented professionals,” says Ashish Kachru, CEO, of DataLink. “Their expertise will help us pursue our mission to empower better health while simplifying the delivery of value-based care.”

Patel has worked in several executive roles, including with American Managed Care, Orion Communities, and The Well Care Group. He has also served on several company boards, including Quantum Fintech, Monterey Bio, and Morton Plant Hospital. Patel received his law degree from Stetson University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Georgia.

Shivampet has extensive experience driving technology strategy and product development, including for Nielsen Company, TIBCO Software, Dun & Bradstreet and several startup companies namely Gotara, pulsESG, Velosel, Apexon. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Mysore in India and holds a master’s degree in computer science from Western Michigan University.

As new members of the DataLink team, these professionals look forward to contributing to the anticipated growth of the company.

Patel says, “This is an opportunity to participate with an exceptional organization that is leading the way in value-based healthcare. We are impacting some of the nation’s leading payer organizations and large, at-risk provider groups with technology solutions for creating actionable data insights to reduce the cost of care and improve quality scores.”

Shivampet echoes this perspective, adding, “The evolution of interoperability to deliver better healthcare outcomes for members and lower costs for payers is a very compelling value proposition and why I joined DataLink. We are committed to providing data-driven solutions that answer the needs of our nation’s healthcare system and I’m excited to be a part of this journey.”

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, dynamic dashboards, and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.

