Closure Systems International To Exhibit at PACK EXPO

Closure Systems International (CSI) has announced that it will be exhibiting at the PACK EXPO International from October 23 to 26. The event will occur in the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. CSI will be exhibiting in booth S-3430, located in the middle of the South Hall in McCormick Place. Company representatives will be available throughout the conference to demonstrate products and meet with current and potential packaging equipment customers.

CSI will exhibit new and existing products at the booth, including a 900T capper machine. Other high-quality closures and high-speed packaging equipment offerings — including cappers, headsets, and chucks — will also be available for hands-on experience at the booth. A wide range of closures to suit a variety of customer needs will be on display, including CSI’s new closure innovations for the pharmaceutical / OTC markets, wide diameter closures designed for food and nutraceutical markets, along with adult beverage closures.

Sales representatives will also be available to talk about ongoing CSI’s sustainability initiatives and closure developments that contribute to a circular economy, such as light-weighting, integrating PolyCycle ® Post Consumer Resin materials and a tethered Twist & Flip ® closure design, which eliminates cap and bottle separation before recycling.

Taken together, CSI’s closures, equipment, and service demonstrate how the company combines a technical network with application and capper conversion expertise to offer industry partners a competitive advantage.

“CSI’s closure systems solutions help customers maximize profits and optimize the cost of operations while promoting sustainable standards. This integrated system allows CSI to provide a full-service, one-stop experience for our consumer brand and packaging partners. CSI does this by integrating high-quality, sustainable closure designs, capping equipment and technical support/application expertise.” — Richard Burt, Vice President of Business Development.

To schedule a meeting at PACK EXPO with CSI ahead of time, contact the company here. CSI representatives will also take drop-in meetings at the conference as availability permits.

Closure Systems International Inc. (CSI) is a global innovator in the design and manufacturing of sustainable closure solutions. Covering a wide range of applications across consumer and industrial markets, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services for high-speed application systems. Our industry leading Research & Development team can conceive and construct bespoke capping equipment to meet your product and operational goals. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI’s cutting-edge closure solutions help customers maximize profits by enhancing the sustainability and desirability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. From compliance to consumer satisfaction, resource conservation to circular economies, CSI designs our products to enhance your products, helping customers meet their environmental and social responsibility goals.

CSI is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and produces 50+ billion closures annually across its nine manufacturing sites.

CONTACT: Closure Systems International

Clint Rush

Director of Marketing

(317) 503-1277

csifeedback@csiclosures.com

