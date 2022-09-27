ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Bill Monroe: Dancing with the stars … for tuna

Diminutive white birds danced like twinkling stars above sharp, unbroken crests of a light wind chop off Ilwaco, Washington. They were Sabine’s gulls, one of the prettiest Arctic nesters, which spend much of their life at sea, working surfaced bait fish like children in the candy aisle. I was...
ILWACO, WA
The Oregonian

2022 Portland Modern Home Tour opens doors to private glass dwellings

Modern architecture was introduced to Portland almost a century ago by Pietro Belluschi, John Yeon and other farsighted architects influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. During the post World War II building boom, midcentury modern homes blanketed the city’s outskirts, where larger lots supported sprawling single-level dwellings with beckoning backyards.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspect detained after 2nd stabbing death in 9 hours in Old Town

A suspect has been booked into jail on murder charges after Portland police responded Friday night to the second stabbing death in nine hours in Old Town. At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Northwest Broadway and Couch Street, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau. Officers found an injured victim when they arrived who the paramedics determined to be deceased. Police have not released any information about the victim yet.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man dies after shooting in Hazelwood neighborhood

Portland police announced Saturday afternoon that a man died at the hospital after a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Friday evening, police arrested Stephen Matthew Toelle in Happy Valley. The 31-year-old from Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder in the second degree.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man dies in shooting in Wilkes neighborhood

Portland homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Officers responded to a report at 1:22 a.m. Saturday that shots were fired near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd Avenue. Officers located the victim, and paramedics determined the man was dead, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man accused of selling cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine to Cleveland High students faces federal charges

A 42-year-old Portland man was in federal court Friday afternoon, accused of targeting Cleveland High School students for drug sales. The investigation started Wednesday when Cleveland High officials reported that a 16-year-old student was missing and they were concerned about her welfare, according to police and court records. Police located...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland State vs Northern Arizona football game time, live stream, odds, TV channel, how to watch Vikings online (10/1/2022)

The Portland State Vikings are still looking for their first win of the year, and they’ll get perhaps their best chance to capture a victory so far when they face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during Week 5 of the college football season on Saturday, October 1 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
PORTLAND, OR
