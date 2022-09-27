Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Bill Monroe: Dancing with the stars … for tuna
Diminutive white birds danced like twinkling stars above sharp, unbroken crests of a light wind chop off Ilwaco, Washington. They were Sabine’s gulls, one of the prettiest Arctic nesters, which spend much of their life at sea, working surfaced bait fish like children in the candy aisle. I was...
2022 Portland Modern Home Tour opens doors to private glass dwellings
Modern architecture was introduced to Portland almost a century ago by Pietro Belluschi, John Yeon and other farsighted architects influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. During the post World War II building boom, midcentury modern homes blanketed the city’s outskirts, where larger lots supported sprawling single-level dwellings with beckoning backyards.
Behemoth 1000 pound pumpkins drop from 100 feet and explode at Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop (photos)
Two behemoth pumpkins, one over 600 pounds and another over 1,000 pounds, were dropped from a 100-foot tall crane into an inflatable pool full of apples Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Gervais, Oregon. The event, called Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop, took place at Bauman’s Farm and Garden after a giant...
‘So Help Me Todd,’ the Portland-set series premiere: Time, TV channel, how to stream for free
The new CBS series “So Help Me Todd” premieres Thursday (Sept. 29), and Portland viewers may notice some very familiar references. That’s because the comedy-drama was created by Scott Prendergast, who grew up in Portland, and the show takes place in the Rose City. (“So Help Me...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
Portland Thorns surrender NWSL shield with draw at Gotham; Sophia Smith sets club record for goals
Portland Thorns players and coaches did not expect last-place Gotham FC to make it easy on them in the regular-season finale, despite the home side entering with 12 consecutive losses. And right Portland was to expect a fight. The Thorns (10-3-9, 39 points) were not able to secure the NWSL...
Portland weekend weather: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s
The first weekend of fall is going to feel a lot like summer in the Portland area. Saturday and Sunday will have sunny, clear skies with high of 83 forecast for Saturday and 85 Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday afternoon will bring some wind with gusts as...
Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 5 of Oregon high school football: See 50 photos from this week’s games
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. Week 5 of Oregon high school football...
Poll shows Jo Ann Hardesty challenger Rene Gonzalez with big lead as pair hold Portland council debate
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez has opened a wide lead against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the contest for November’s general election heats up, according to a new poll. Fifty percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner,...
Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC, 3 Points to watch: Shields up, Sophia Smith back, scoring in bunches
Sitting atop a crowded NWSL table, the Portland Thorns wrap up their regular season with a road game at NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Thorns’ hopes for winning the NWSL shield and potential playoff seeding hang in the balance as they face the team with the worst record in the league.
Driver hits, kills man in NE Portland, leaves scene; police still searching for suspect
A driver hit and killed a man walking in Northeast Portland Thursday night, police said. The driver drove away from the scene and has not been located. Officers and paramedics responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue shortly before midnight. They found a man dead at the scene.
Suspect detained after 2nd stabbing death in 9 hours in Old Town
A suspect has been booked into jail on murder charges after Portland police responded Friday night to the second stabbing death in nine hours in Old Town. At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Northwest Broadway and Couch Street, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau. Officers found an injured victim when they arrived who the paramedics determined to be deceased. Police have not released any information about the victim yet.
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online
The Portland Thorns head on the road to Gotham FC for their final game of the regular season. The match begins Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on Fox 12 Plus. • You can also watch the Thorns vs. Gotham match streaming live...
Man dies after shooting in Hazelwood neighborhood
Portland police announced Saturday afternoon that a man died at the hospital after a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Friday evening, police arrested Stephen Matthew Toelle in Happy Valley. The 31-year-old from Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder in the second degree.
Man dies in shooting in Wilkes neighborhood
Portland homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Officers responded to a report at 1:22 a.m. Saturday that shots were fired near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd Avenue. Officers located the victim, and paramedics determined the man was dead, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland man accused of selling cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine to Cleveland High students faces federal charges
A 42-year-old Portland man was in federal court Friday afternoon, accused of targeting Cleveland High School students for drug sales. The investigation started Wednesday when Cleveland High officials reported that a 16-year-old student was missing and they were concerned about her welfare, according to police and court records. Police located...
Portland State vs Northern Arizona football game time, live stream, odds, TV channel, how to watch Vikings online (10/1/2022)
The Portland State Vikings are still looking for their first win of the year, and they’ll get perhaps their best chance to capture a victory so far when they face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during Week 5 of the college football season on Saturday, October 1 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
