A suspect has been booked into jail on murder charges after Portland police responded Friday night to the second stabbing death in nine hours in Old Town. At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Northwest Broadway and Couch Street, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau. Officers found an injured victim when they arrived who the paramedics determined to be deceased. Police have not released any information about the victim yet.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO