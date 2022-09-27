ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ppa72_0iC3q5IT00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.

About 297 schools in the U.S are chosen for this honor in 2022 – with 31 being from Texas.

Region 12 hosting Let Your Light Shine transition fair

Region 12 says that the U.S Department of Education seeks to uplift great schools across America every year. The program has been in place since 1982, and has bestowed over 10,000 honors to 9,000 schools. The schools nominated need to have a high percentage of students with “disadvantaged backgrounds,” which is determined by the Chief Student Service Officer of each state or use of free and reduced lunch.

For more information regarding the selection process and the award, you can visit the U.S. Department of Education’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

Abbott spotlights Operation Lone Star before gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put a spotlight on his Operation Lone Star law enforcement efforts at the Texas-Mexico border ahead of Friday’s gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott and Democratic Party challenger Beto O’Rourke will appear in the first and only scheduled debate of the 2022 gubernatorial race at […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

O’Rourke, Abbott discuss border security in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke discussed the issue of immigration along Texas’ southern border Friday at a Nexstar-hosted debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Abbott opened the debate by criticizing President Joe Biden. “Just two years ago, we had one of the safest borders […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)  – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Central Texas#Linus Elementary#Fox#Bynum School#Valley Mills High School#The Chief Student Service#Nexstar Media Inc
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring positions across the state; two in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo. Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans. Currently open positions: Fire Coordinator (Houston) Fire Coordinator (San […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see. Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and […]
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy