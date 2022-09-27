Read full article on original website
Dan S
4d ago
lol...there are much more important issues on the roadways then concerns about a crack in the windshield....why not enforce tail gating...a chronic problem...
spmetrowire.com
Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash
One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
1065thebuzz.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Tree Service Company Responds to Hurricane Ian
WISCONSIN / FLORIDA — Crews with a Wisconsin tree service company are heading South to aid with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. Trees have been batted down from Hurricane Ian, landing on cars, homes, and power lines. While work has begun to clear the trees out, there are just not...
wlip.com
Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
spectrumnews1.com
Explainer: Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN — As Americans woke up to some of the first images Thursday morning of all the destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian, some questioned how that could impact the already high prices at the pump in the weeks ahead. "There's been relatively little impact on...
Wolf or Coyote? Wisconsin DNR Issues Statement On Controversial Sightings
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is speaking out on recent reports of wolf sightings in one of the state’s counties. The called sightings are reported to be just south of the Eau Claire city limits, officials note. The reports, members of the Wisconsin DNR say, are credible. Making us wonder, what is bringing these wild animals into an area that rarely sees this type of wildlife?
WSAW
Bond set at $50K for man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is now in custody in the Marathon County Jail. William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty...
horseandrider.com
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin
On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters
MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of firefighters who have died in the line of duty after an order from Gov. Tony Evers. Saturday, October 1 marks Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To mark the day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial...
cwbradio.com
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding...
Evers announces additional $16.6 million in heating assistance
MADISON (WKBT) — More money will be made available for a heat assistance program in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday. $16.6 million will be made available to the state’s Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program ($13.6 million) and Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund ($3 million). Evers says combined with $8 million added to the Summer Fill Program that aids those who rely on fuel oil for energy, a total of $24.6 million has been made available this year.
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
WBAY Green Bay
Hurricane Ian victims will get help from Wisconsin
Relief efforts are already underway in Northeast Wisconsin for victims of Hurricane Ian. Jupiter is doing something right now that only happens about every 50 years. How to see it, plus more Astro Extras. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dr. Karri Adamson talks about breast reconstruction, raising awareness that it's covered...
wiproud.com
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
