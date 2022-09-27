ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lost dreams haunted Portland activist Grace Wick during Great Depression; she turned to outlandish protests

By Douglas Perry
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Bill Monroe: Dancing with the stars … for tuna

Diminutive white birds danced like twinkling stars above sharp, unbroken crests of a light wind chop off Ilwaco, Washington. They were Sabine’s gulls, one of the prettiest Arctic nesters, which spend much of their life at sea, working surfaced bait fish like children in the candy aisle. I was...
ILWACO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Portland, OR
State
Wisconsin State
City
Jacksonville, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
City
Detroit, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Wieden, the ad legend behind Wieden+Kennedy, Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ dies at age 77

Dan Wieden, the architect, creative guru and gifted manager who built what is arguably the most famous ad agency in the world, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at age 77. Wieden, along with his late partner David Kennedy, formed Wieden+Kennedy, which over the years became the world’s largest independent advertising agency. It was best known for its work on the Nike account, consistently crafting messages that lodged themselves in the public consciousness.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Depression#Downtown Portland#Protest#American#The People S Party#Democrat
The Oregonian

Suspect detained after 2nd stabbing death in 9 hours in Old Town

A suspect has been booked into jail on murder charges after Portland police responded Friday night to the second stabbing death in nine hours in Old Town. At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Northwest Broadway and Couch Street, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau. Officers found an injured victim when they arrived who the paramedics determined to be deceased. Police have not released any information about the victim yet.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Oregonian

Man dies after shooting in Hazelwood neighborhood

Portland police announced Saturday afternoon that a man died at the hospital after a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Friday evening, police arrested Stephen Matthew Toelle in Happy Valley. The 31-year-old from Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder in the second degree.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man dies in shooting in Wilkes neighborhood

Portland homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Officers responded to a report at 1:22 a.m. Saturday that shots were fired near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd Avenue. Officers located the victim, and paramedics determined the man was dead, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy