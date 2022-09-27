Lost dreams haunted Portland activist Grace Wick during Great Depression; she turned to outlandish protests

Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Bill Monroe: Dancing with the stars … for tuna
Diminutive white birds danced like twinkling stars above sharp, unbroken crests of a light wind chop off Ilwaco, Washington. They were Sabine’s gulls, one of the prettiest Arctic nesters, which spend much of their life at sea, working surfaced bait fish like children in the candy aisle. I was...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
‘These tragedies compound’: Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours
After two fatal stabbings in Old Town and two shootings in the Wilkes and Hazelwood neighborhoods, Portland has seen four homicides in a 24-hour period. The violence has taken a toll on Portland police and the communities where these crimes occurred, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
Poll shows Jo Ann Hardesty challenger Rene Gonzalez with big lead as pair hold Portland council debate
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez has opened a wide lead against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the contest for November’s general election heats up, according to a new poll. Fifty percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner,...
Oregon governor’s race: Homelessness policy could make or break the election
Homelessness is by far the top policy concern for likely Oregon voters, particularly in the Portland metro area, as the November election looms, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The issue has concerned voters of all ages, incomes and education levels, as homelessness has magnified in Portland and seeped...
Dan Wieden, the ad legend behind Wieden+Kennedy, Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ dies at age 77
Dan Wieden, the architect, creative guru and gifted manager who built what is arguably the most famous ad agency in the world, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at age 77. Wieden, along with his late partner David Kennedy, formed Wieden+Kennedy, which over the years became the world’s largest independent advertising agency. It was best known for its work on the Nike account, consistently crafting messages that lodged themselves in the public consciousness.
Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (2-0) take on the Tri-City Americans (1-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 1, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. The box score.
Suspect detained after 2nd stabbing death in 9 hours in Old Town
A suspect has been booked into jail on murder charges after Portland police responded Friday night to the second stabbing death in nine hours in Old Town. At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Northwest Broadway and Couch Street, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau. Officers found an injured victim when they arrived who the paramedics determined to be deceased. Police have not released any information about the victim yet.
Friday kicks off a long string of sunny, warm days ahead for Portland
High pressure building in from the northeast Pacific will start Portland on a long string of warm, sunny days beginning Friday. Early morning skies may include some clouds and possibly some developing fog, although, a quick check of traffic cams around 5:30 a.m. didn’t show much fog except for some thin low clouds in the northern parts of Vancouver.
Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 5 of Oregon high school football: See 50 photos from this week’s games
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. Week 5 of Oregon high school football...
Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC, 3 Points to watch: Shields up, Sophia Smith back, scoring in bunches
Sitting atop a crowded NWSL table, the Portland Thorns wrap up their regular season with a road game at NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Thorns’ hopes for winning the NWSL shield and potential playoff seeding hang in the balance as they face the team with the worst record in the league.
‘So Help Me Todd,’ the Portland-set series premiere: Time, TV channel, how to stream for free
The new CBS series “So Help Me Todd” premieres Thursday (Sept. 29), and Portland viewers may notice some very familiar references. That’s because the comedy-drama was created by Scott Prendergast, who grew up in Portland, and the show takes place in the Rose City. (“So Help Me...
Man dies after shooting in Hazelwood neighborhood
Portland police announced Saturday afternoon that a man died at the hospital after a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood. Friday evening, police arrested Stephen Matthew Toelle in Happy Valley. The 31-year-old from Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder in the second degree.
Portland weekend weather: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s
The first weekend of fall is going to feel a lot like summer in the Portland area. Saturday and Sunday will have sunny, clear skies with high of 83 forecast for Saturday and 85 Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday afternoon will bring some wind with gusts as...
Man dies in shooting in Wilkes neighborhood
Portland homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Officers responded to a report at 1:22 a.m. Saturday that shots were fired near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd Avenue. Officers located the victim, and paramedics determined the man was dead, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.
Jojo fried chicken and potato food cart opens a brick-and-mortar spot in Portland’s Pearl District
Jojo, the food cart known for its fried chicken sandwiches and extra crispy potato wedges, opened its first brick-and-mortar location this month in downtown Portland’s Pearl District. The new spot on the corner of Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street still serves its double-fried potato wedges and various styles...
Driver hits, kills man in NE Portland, leaves scene; police still searching for suspect
A driver hit and killed a man walking in Northeast Portland Thursday night, police said. The driver drove away from the scene and has not been located. Officers and paramedics responded to the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue shortly before midnight. They found a man dead at the scene.
Behemoth 1000 pound pumpkins drop from 100 feet and explode at Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop (photos)
Two behemoth pumpkins, one over 600 pounds and another over 1,000 pounds, were dropped from a 100-foot tall crane into an inflatable pool full of apples Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Gervais, Oregon. The event, called Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop, took place at Bauman’s Farm and Garden after a giant...
