OBITUARY: Betty J. Davidson
Betty J. Davidson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, she was 95 years old. She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a...
OBITUARY: Donald George Fischer
Donald George Fischer, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Don was born in Flint, MI on August 30, 1929, and was a son of the late George and Louise Fischer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his...
OBITUARY: Sandra Thonethongthip
Ms. Sandra Thonethongthip of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, she was 39 years old. She was born in Clovis, NM to Bounkong and Supit Thonethongthip. She was a 2001 graduate of Riverdale High School. Sandra was a devoted mother to her children and loved spending time with them.
OBITUARY: Marie Garrett ‘Peewee’ Faulkner
Marie Garrett “Peewee” Faulkner of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, she was 69 years old. Born in Portsmouth, VA, but raised in Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late William and Odell Luckett Garrett. Mrs. Faulkner was also preceded in death by...
OBITUARY: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Ray Hobbs Jr.
Kenneth Ray Hobbs Jr, better known as Kenny, was born on January 5, 1966, in Fayetteville, TN. He died on September 22, 2022, at age 56 while sleeping in his home in Smyrna, TN. He was preceded in death by his son, Ken Hobbs; his grandparents, Lois Woodard, Brown Woodard,...
OBITUARY: Sonia Elizabeth Moyer
Sonia Elizabeth Moyer passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 82 years old. She was a native of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania and worked as a Borough Secretary for Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Sonia has lived in Rutherford County for the past ten years. In 2012 we moved...
OBITUARY: Geraldine M. Melton
Geraldine M. Melton age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton Mullinax, and Nealie King Mullinax; brother, Thomas Brown Mullinax and sister-in-law, Jane Mullinax. Geri is survived by her husband of...
OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins
Linda Gayle Holder Jenkins of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, she was 73 years old. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Raymond and Annie Viola Richardson Holder. Linda was also preceded in death by her husband Richard Jenkins and...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
Longtime Preds Analyst Terry Crisp Honored with Rink Dedication at Ford Ice Center in Bellevue
The Predators Renamed Rink One the “Terry Crisp Rink” and Announced the Terry Crisp Scholarship Fund on Sept. 20. The Nashville Predators organization dedicated and renamed Rink One at Ford Ice Center Bellevue to the “Terry Crisp Ice Rink” during a ceremony. The rink dedication, which also featured Preds play-by-play announcer Pete Weber and Preds President and CEO Sean Henry, honored Crisp’s service to the Nashville Predators over the last two decades.
20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day
September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. Honest Coffee Roasters. 230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN.
School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair in October
Rutherford County Schools & Murfreesboro City Schools. When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success...
Ribbon Cutting: Restore Hyper Wellness in Murfreesboro
Restore Hyper Wellness held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1775 in Murfreesboro. Decrease inflammation, optimize your sleep, boost energy, and defy the signs of aging. No matter what your do more goal, Restore Hyper Wellness Murfreesboro is here to support you every step of the way.
Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
MTSU’s Lifesaving Blood Drive Rivalry with WKU Returns Oct. 3-5
Middle Tennessee State University supporters have poured out their True Blue love and helped save as many as 17,000 lives with blood they’ve donated since 2010 in the university’s big three-day fall blood drive. This fall, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 3-5, the friendly rivalry with Western Kentucky University that launched...
MTSU Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni
Alumni Association will recognize recipients at Homecoming Oct. 14-15 Middle Tennessee State University is again recognizing outstanding alumni who represent excellence and distinction through their professional careers, loyal support and service to the broader community. From 1960 to present, the MTSU Alumni Association has recognized accomplished alumni with the association’s...
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 6
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week six is Page running back Ethan Cunningham. Ethan was nominated for his performance in a 45-28 win on the road over Giles Co. The Patriot running back had 20 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown. With 240 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in a hostile environment, Ethan had a fantastic outing last week and is definitely deserving of our MVP title.
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina officially opened the doors of its brand new Melrose location on September 29, 2022. The locally grown, top-shelf cantina debuts with a refreshing, flavorful new menu that marries the Southern soul food of Nashville and south-of-the-border favorites to create a new culinary style: NashMex. The...
Ribbon Cutting: Connection Home Lending in Murfreesboro
Connection Home Lending held its grand opening and ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. #1 in Murfreesboro. 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. #1. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 900-5898.
Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022
Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season. There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com. Caleb Herring, Riverdale. Herring is an edge rusher committed...
