‘Harsh disses’: Good Morning America meteorologist slams Twitter troll over outfit critique



Good Morning America c hief meteorologist Ginger Zee fired back at social media trolls attacking her wardrobe.

After a Twitter user said Zee dressed and posed “like a retired stripper turned street walker,” the meteorologist replied with her opinion on the rationale for the tweet.

“I have been missing these harsh disses on Twitter lately,” Zee wrote . “Thank you for the smile. Now, in this storyline you’ve invented, when was my turn to streetwalker? And how did I get into the GMA studios? If this is what a stripper turned prostitute wears… I’m out of the loop.”

Seeing the exchange, other users came to Zee’s defense.

“You always look classy to me and come across as very intelligent and informative,” one male user said.

“Bless you Ginger for your lighthearted humorous approach to rude trolls. You’re a smart beautiful woman. There’s more of us than them,” another user commented.



Zee responded directly to that Twitter user, saying , “I get such a kick out of it."

It’s not the first time Zee has engaged with critics. In 2020, after someone suggested styling tips and that she fire her stylist, Zee said she “didn’t know a lot of ’80s punk/hookers' as mentioned below — but unfortunately I can't fire my stylist, makeup or hair — BECAUSE ITS ME.”



Zee has worked as Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist since 2013.

