California State

‘Harsh disses’: Good Morning America meteorologist slams Twitter troll over outfit critique

By Heather Hamilton
 4 days ago

Good Morning America c hief meteorologist Ginger Zee fired back at social media trolls attacking her wardrobe.

After a Twitter user said Zee dressed and posed “like a retired stripper turned street walker,” the meteorologist replied with her opinion on the rationale for the tweet.

“I have been missing these harsh disses on Twitter lately,” Zee wrote . “Thank you for the smile. Now, in this storyline you’ve invented, when was my turn to streetwalker? And how did I get into the GMA studios? If this is what a stripper turned prostitute wears… I’m out of the loop.”

Seeing the exchange, other users came to Zee’s defense.

“You always look classy to me and come across as very intelligent and informative,” one male user said.

“Bless you Ginger for your lighthearted humorous approach to rude trolls. You’re a smart beautiful woman. There’s more of us than them,” another user commented.


Zee responded directly to that Twitter user, saying , “I get such a kick out of it."

It’s not the first time Zee has engaged with critics. In 2020, after someone suggested styling tips and that she fire her stylist, Zee said she “didn’t know a lot of ’80s punk/hookers' as mentioned below — but unfortunately I can't fire my stylist, makeup or hair — BECAUSE ITS ME.”


Zee has worked as Good Morning America’s chief meteorologist since 2013.

gee whizz
4d ago

Leave Ginger alone, she’s there, you’re not. She is beautiful

Ron Malson
4d ago

you always look great, Ginger.

Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
