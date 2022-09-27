Read full article on original website
Pro-Kremlin neo-Nazi militia inciting the torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners
A neo-Nazi pro-Kremlin group active in Ukraine is inciting atrocities against prisoners of war and explicitly advocates the torture of captives including “removing body parts”. The self-styled “Task Force Rusich” is fighting in Ukraine on behalf of the Kremlin and is linked to the notorious Wagner Group mercenaries.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman...
Indonesia stadium tragedy: At least 129 dead, police say
At least 129 people are dead and about 200 more injured, police say, after chaos and violence erupted late on Saturday following an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the nation's biggest teams.
Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar
NYIRAGONGO, Congo (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “‘Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?’” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Poland adds pregnancy to patients’ medical data in national digital system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A new regulation that came into force in Poland Saturday requiring pregnancy information to be uploaded to the national digital system has raised concerns among women’s organizations that it could be another means for the conservative government to control women’s lives. Women’s groups...
Vote Republican in November | PennLive letters
So you voted for Joe Biden for President and inflation more than 8 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Under Donald Trump, it fell to 1.4%. This inflation is tied to oil and gas pricing, and when he campaigned, Biden promised to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, i.e. oil and natural gas.
Health authorities must still keep people informed about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 | PennLive letters
The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of lockdowns and the spread of COVID-19 -- the virus that took the United States by storm, leaving millions dead, sick or in isolation. By the end of 2020, one in three Americans had contracted COVID-19 at least once, according to the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. Even after vaccines were administered, newer variants of the virus such as the Delta variant, which became the dominant variant in the United States in June of 2021, kicked off the third wave of the virus.
