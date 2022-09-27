ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman...
Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar

NYIRAGONGO, Congo (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “‘Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?’” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Vladimir Putin
Dmitry Peskov
Vote Republican in November | PennLive letters

So you voted for Joe Biden for President and inflation more than 8 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Under Donald Trump, it fell to 1.4%. This inflation is tied to oil and gas pricing, and when he campaigned, Biden promised to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, i.e. oil and natural gas.
Health authorities must still keep people informed about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 | PennLive letters

The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of lockdowns and the spread of COVID-19 -- the virus that took the United States by storm, leaving millions dead, sick or in isolation. By the end of 2020, one in three Americans had contracted COVID-19 at least once, according to the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. Even after vaccines were administered, newer variants of the virus such as the Delta variant, which became the dominant variant in the United States in June of 2021, kicked off the third wave of the virus.
