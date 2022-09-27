The year 2020 will forever be remembered as the year of lockdowns and the spread of COVID-19 -- the virus that took the United States by storm, leaving millions dead, sick or in isolation. By the end of 2020, one in three Americans had contracted COVID-19 at least once, according to the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. Even after vaccines were administered, newer variants of the virus such as the Delta variant, which became the dominant variant in the United States in June of 2021, kicked off the third wave of the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO