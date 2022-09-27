U.S. vs. Saudi Arabia men’s soccer friendly in final tuneup before World Cup (9/27/22): How to watch FREE, channel, time, details

Read full article on original website
174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Riots broke out after...
130 dead and 180 injured after football match ignites riot and stampede in Indonesia
At least 130 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.East Java police chief Nico Afnita said supporters of the losing home team invaded the football pitch and tried to express their frustration.Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.Riot police fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering a stampede and cases...
