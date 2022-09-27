Lambert allowed zero runs on zero hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning in Friday's 3-1 win over San Diego. Lambert surrendered a one-out walk to Jake Cronenworth, but he was able to strike out Brandon Drury and Josh Bell to record his first scoreless outing in his last four appearances. Although the 27-year-old righty got on the right track with a scoreless outing, walks are still an issue. Lambert has walked six batters over his last four appearances. Nonetheless, Lambert is putting together a solid season in his first extended run in the majors, and he looks much more comfortable in the bullpen rather than as a starter. Since being called up in early June, he has amassed 30 scoreless outings in 39 appearances and recorded 10 holds while lowering his season ERA to 3.33 over 46 innings, 39.1 of which have come as a reliever. Lambert has cemented himself as a reliable setup man, and he will look to gain some positive momentum as the season winds down.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO