White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Shuts down San Diego

Lambert allowed zero runs on zero hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning in Friday's 3-1 win over San Diego. Lambert surrendered a one-out walk to Jake Cronenworth, but he was able to strike out Brandon Drury and Josh Bell to record his first scoreless outing in his last four appearances. Although the 27-year-old righty got on the right track with a scoreless outing, walks are still an issue. Lambert has walked six batters over his last four appearances. Nonetheless, Lambert is putting together a solid season in his first extended run in the majors, and he looks much more comfortable in the bullpen rather than as a starter. Since being called up in early June, he has amassed 30 scoreless outings in 39 appearances and recorded 10 holds while lowering his season ERA to 3.33 over 46 innings, 39.1 of which have come as a reliever. Lambert has cemented himself as a reliable setup man, and he will look to gain some positive momentum as the season winds down.
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup

Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting nightcap

Realmuto isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Realmuto started behind the dish during Friday's matinee and went 2-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, an RBI and two strikeouts. The 31-year-old now has 21 steals in 2022, making him the second catcher in MLB history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Garrett Stubbs will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth during the second game of the twin bill.
White Sox's AJ Pollock: Retreats to bench Friday

Pollock Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune Friday's game against the Padres, source reports. Pollock has gone 7-for-21 with a home run and two RBI over the past week, and he will get a day off Friday to rest. Mark Payton will step in to cover center field and bat second.
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sent back down

Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. Duran was called up by the Red Sox on Friday, and he went 1-for-4 during the series opener in Toronto. However, he'll head back to the minors as part of a move after Kaleb Ort was reinstated from the restricted list.
Braves' William Contreras: Out of lineup Saturday

Contreras isn't starting Saturday against the Mets. Contreras went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday and will be excluded from the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Marcell Ozuna is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.
