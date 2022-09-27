Read full article on original website
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
ComicBook
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
ComicBook
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Deku's Dark Side
My Hero Academia put UA Academy's heroes through hell and back thanks to the War Arc, which will be brought to life in season six later this week. As Shigaraki and his legions look to tear down Hero Society and build something far more dangerous, Deku will be front and center in this new fight and will see some serious changes to his character as a result. Labeled "Dark Deku", one cosplayer has brought to life the very different outfit that Midoriya will sport in doing everything he can to stop All For One.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network
The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reacts to New Karate Kid Movie News
Earlier this month, Sony announced that a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." Of course, this news came soon after the fifth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix. Considering the show features many of the original cast members, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), fans have wondered if the new movie will tie in with the series. However, the show's co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, confirmed on Twitter that they are not connected. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Macchio is also in the dark when it comes to the new film.
ComicBook
Armor Wars: Which Marvel Villains Will Appear in New Movie?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to evolve in some fascinating ways, especially now that they have begun to opt for television shows or standalone specials to bring some iconic stories to life. One of the initial projects announced as a Disney+ television series was Armor Wars, an adaptation of the Iron Man comic arc of the same name — but as was revealed this week, it's getting a bit of a remix. Instead of a six-episode television show, Armor Wars is now poised to be a theatrically-released movie, which will star Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and be written by Yassir Lester.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
WWE・
ComicBook
Steam Users Frustrated After Game Gets Canceled a Week Before Releasing
A new Steam release, Chaos;Head Noah, was canceled this week just a few days before it was supposed to launch on the PC platform, and Steam users aren't too pleased with the development. Spike Chunsoft, the publisher responsible for Chaos;Head Noah's English release, confirmed on Friday that the Steam release planned for October 7th would not happen while citing "Steam's guideline-required changes" as the reason for why the release won't happen. The game will still come to the Nintendo Switch, however.
ComicBook
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Wedding Playlists
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared his wedding playlist with the fans today. People were delighted to see him exchange vows with Jennifer Holland. The ceremony came as a surprise on social media when the phots began to circulate. A bunch of everyone's favorite Marvel heroes and Suicide Squad actors were in attendance. It looks like ceremony was very nice. the Now, you can check out what tunes we're being played down below!
ComicBook
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected
A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
ComicBook
God of War PC Studio Working to Turn "Flagship" PlayStation IP Into a Live-Service Game
A "flagship" PlayStation IP is apparently being turned into a live-service project by Jetpack Interactive, a studio that worked to bring God of War to the PC platform. It's not known which IP it is that's being focused during this initiative with news of these plans only recently revealed through a job listing on LinkedIn. There was also an indication that God of War Ragnarok could be coming to the PC platform later on, though that's perhaps less surprising now given how many PlayStation games have come to the PC.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is New Rheanyra Actress Emma D'Arcy?
House of the Dragon has made one of the boldest moves in all of television, by essentially re-introducing the show to audiences, six episodes in. "The Princess and the Queen" couldn't have been a more appropriate title for the episode, as actresses Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke stepped in to take over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower (respectively).
ComicBook
Apex Legends Brings Back Seasonal LTM With a Twist
Respawn Entertainment is bringing back one of Apex Legends' more inventive limited-time modes with the return of Shadow Royale scheduled to take place on October 4th. This'll be the first time this mode has returned in approximately a year (which makes sense given that it's wrapped up in Apex's Halloween-themed Fight or Fright event), but this time, there's a twist to it: the mode will be played not on Kings Canyon but on Olympus instead.
