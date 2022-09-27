Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Drop Regular Season Finale at Apollo
The Christian County Lady Colonels will look for a reset this weekend and get ready to open the postseason next week in the 8th District tournament. The Lady Colonels traveled to Owensboro Thursday night and dropped a 4-1 decision at Apollo. The loss was the third in a row for...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 4 Lyon County 1
Caldwell County’s girls picked up a win on Senior Night, defeating Lyon County 4-1 in action on Thursday. Check out some shots from the game in this YSE photo gallery.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Fall to Northwest in Straight Sets
Playing ‘south of the border’ has not been good to the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons volleyball team over the past week. The Lady Falcons were back in Tennessee Thursday night and dropped a straight-set decision to Clarksville Northwest. Northwest took the opening set of the match 25-17 to...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Blank Logan to Close Regular Season
The Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team bounced back from a shutout loss to Caldwell County with a 6-0 victory at Logan County on Thursday to finish the regular season at 8-7-2. Anna Allen struck twice to take her team-leading total to 22 goals. Charlize Cruz also netted a brace...
yoursportsedge.com
Crittenden County Sneaks by Lady Tigers 3-2 in Regular Season Finale (w/PHOTOS)
Ella Geary’s goal in the final 15 minutes of the match turned out to be the difference for the Crittenden County Lady Rockets Thursday night. The freshman found the net at the 67:20 mark for the Lady Rockets leading them to a 3-2 win over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers at the Stadium of Champions.
yoursportsedge.com
Calloway Rolls Early as Caldwell Drops Senior Night Tilt
When Caldwell County and Calloway County met earlier this season in Princeton, the two teams played to a 2-2 draw. The Lakers returned to Butler Stadium on Thursday as a late replacement for the Tigers’ Senior Night contest. This time, Calloway scored three times in the first 18 minutes,...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Get Past Mayfield for 3rd Straight Win
You want to be playing your best as the postseason gets underway. For the UHA Blazers, they may be doing just that. Five different Blazers found the net Thursday night as University Heights picked up a 6-2 road win at Mayfield. The win for the Blazers was their third in...
yoursportsedge.com
First Half Blitz Carries Murray Past Hopkinsville (w/PHOTOS)
The Murray Tigers put an end to their only two-match losing streak of the season Thursday night. The 1st Region Tigers traveled to Hopkinsville and came up with an 8-1 win over Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions. Murray hit Hopkinsville with five goals in the first 22 minutes of...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Upends O-Cath 2-1 for 4th Straight Win
The Hopkinsville Tigers look to be getting hot at just the right time. The Tigers snagged their fourth straight win of the season Wednesday night as they traveled to Owensboro and knocked off the Owensboro Catholic Aces 2-1. The Tigers got goals from Nick Klar and Kyler Delvecchio in picking...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Improves to 26-0 All-Time Against Livingston
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team is 26-0 all-time against Livingston Central after dispatching the Lady Cardinals in straight sets on Thursday. Caldwell, now 11-9, picked up a 25-17, 25-8, 25-8 decision over Livingston, which is now 4-14. Benashka Thomas had eight kills and a block to lead the...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Rain Goals on Falcons in Mercy Rule Win
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team dropped its third straight match with a 12-2 loss at Hopkins County Central on Thursday, the Falcons’ first mercy-rule defeat of the season. Ryley Vincent had a monster game for the Storm, netting three times and adding four assists. Colton Browning recorded...
