TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide and officer-involved shooting in Topeka. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 11:00 a.m., an officer from the Topeka Police Department spotted Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, who was believed to be the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide in the 3500 block of SW Kerry. When the officer attempted to stop Perkins, he refused to pull over, leading officers on a police chase through downtown Topeka.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO