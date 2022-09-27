ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

tvinsider.com

Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ With Don Cheadle Pivots From Series to Feature

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ Armor Wars is a series no longer. The studio has shaken things up by announcing it will now be a feature instead of the originally planned six-episode show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be redeveloped into a movie. Unfortunately, this also means the...
tvinsider.com

‘Community’ Movie Officially Happening at Peacock With Original Cast

Community fans are getting “six seasons and a movie,” as Danny Pudi‘s Abed prophesied more than once over the comedy’s run. After the show’s official social media pages shared a clip of Pudi’s character uttering that aforementioned line late on September 29, former stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong seemed to confirm the potential project by posting a single photo with “… and a movie,” written in Greendale Community College’s blue lettering. Neither performer added context apart from tagging costars, the creator Dan Harmon, as well as Peacock, Sony, and the official Community accounts.
tvinsider.com

‘Shark Tank’: Braxton Fleming Pitches Stealth Bros & Co. in a First Look (VIDEO)

Shark Tank is highlighting an important topic in its upcoming episode as the show welcomes Stealth Bros & Co. to the stage for a pitch. The company from Braxton Fleming is helping individuals from underrepresented medical communities by allowing them to store medicines, needles, and more in a discreet way. In an exclusive first look, above, Fleming introduces themselves to sharks Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Barbara Cocoran, and Kevin O’Leary.
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere

FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
tvinsider.com

‘Mythic Quest,’ ‘The Mosquito Coast’ & More Get Fall Premiere Dates at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced the premiere dates for new seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Slow Horses, and Little America, set to debut this fall. The Mosquito Coast will begin the slate, premiering its second season on November 4, followed by the debut of the workplace comedy Mythic Quest‘s third season on November 11, then spy drama Slow Horses’ second season on December 2, concluding with the return of eight episodes of anthology series Little America on December 9.
tvinsider.com

Was ‘The Walking Dead’s Biggest Mistake Announcing Its Spinoffs?

Throughout the years, many plot points on The Walking Dead have provoked fan ire. Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) gory ends in the lineup. Carl Grimes’ (Chandler Riggs) unexpected gut-punch death, which still stings. Andrea’s (Laurie Holden) demise at the conclusion of Season 3, which baffled comics fans. But surprisingly, one of the most controversial moves from a show known for its sudden and heartbreaking deaths has been…all but confirming who lives.
tvinsider.com

All the Christmas Movies Coming to Great American Family in 2022

We’re less than a month away from Great American Christmas — starting on October 21 — and so we’re rounding up all the films, starring your holiday movie favorites, coming this season. Great American Family’s holiday programming franchise returns on Friday, October 21, with a slate...
tvinsider.com

‘Welcome to Flatch’: Jaime Pressly Previews Her Larger-Than-Life Season 2 Role (VIDEO)

They say you can’t go home again. But the mockumentary Welcome to Flatch’s larger-than-life newcomer Barb Flatch (Mom’s Jaime Pressly, above) is sure gonna try. In the Season 2 opener, she makes a big return to the Ohio town where her family has ancestral roots. (Similarly, Pressly is shooting in her home state of North Carolina: “There’s nothing better than being on set and hearing the crew members sound like me. It’s soothing.”)
tvinsider.com

Could There Be a ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ on the Horizon?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.]. The witches are back! Sanderson sisters, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) are reuniting once again for Disney+‘s long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, but could a third film be on the horizon?. Below, we’re examining...
tvinsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and Final Leg of ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘East New York,’ ‘Dragon’ Doings

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live returns with a considerably smaller cast. AMC doubles down on horror with the premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and the beginning of the final leg of The Walking Dead. CBS adds the gritty drama East New York to its Sunday lineup. Family conflict intensifies on HBO’s House of the Dragon. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
tvinsider.com

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Wins Streaming Battle For Prime Video

The battle for rating dominance is intensifying as streaming stats for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are finally unveiled. Debuting just behind House of the Dragon, a question of which title would reign supreme once Neilsen’s ratings were in has finally been answered. Both HBO...
tvinsider.com

Director Thora Birch on Bringing the Tragic True ‘Gabby Petito Story’ to Lifetime

A year ago, 22-year-old Gabby Petito became headline news when the aspiring travel influencer went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Now her short life and violent death at his hands are the subject of a Lifetime docudrama, The Gabby Petito Story, starring Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens) and Evan Arthur Hall (Orange Is the New Black).
