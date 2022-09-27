ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

roi-nj.com

CBRE adds to industrial and logistics advisory team with new EVP

CBRE on Thursday said Brian Golden has joined the firm’s industry-leading industrial & logistics advisory team in New Jersey as an executive vice president. Golden, who specializes in institutional landlord and tenant representation, will represent a wide range of clients in the development and implementation of real estate strategies throughout the Northeast region.
roi-nj.com

EDA offering grants of up to $1M for those training offshore wind workforce

New Jersey officials have long said they want the fast-growing offshore wind industry to offer economic opportunities — a fancy way of saying career opportunities — to all segments of the population, especially underserved communities. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced earlier this month that it is...
roi-nj.com

Cutting ill-conceived tariffs would be big help to N.J. builders

While fuel prices may have slightly cooled, inflation has certainly not slowed down. The costs of everyday goods still remain at record highs, and New Jerseyans are feeling the financial squeeze. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August report showed inflation at 8.3% nationwide. These inflated prices are untenable, and...
roi-nj.com

Family Success Institute awarded $100K grant from RWJ Foundation

The Family Success Institute was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to support family success. Budgeted over the course of two years, the grant supports FSI’s general operations, including programming and promoting the social determinants of good health: family relationships and community connections, safety and financial security, health and well-being and lifelong learning and education.
roi-nj.com

NJ Bankers creates industry internship program

The New Jersey Bankers Association announced Wednesday that it will establish a New Jersey Bankers Banking Industry Internship Program. The program, which will kick off soon, will include traditional internship programs, exclusive networking events, an educational webinar series and a presence at select universities’ job fairs. It will be open to all New Jersey college students.
roi-nj.com

Choose New Jersey opens economic development office in Ireland

Gov. Phil Murphy’s desire to increase economic investment from overseas took another big step forward Thursday as Choose New Jersey announced it was opening an economic development office in Cork, Ireland. The office, which will be run by Managing Director Steve Lenox, opened earlier this month. Choose officials said...
roi-nj.com

Platkin confirmed as attorney general

Matt Platkin was confirmed Thursday as the 62nd attorney general of New Jersey in a 24-10 vote in the state Senate. Platkin, who formerly served as chief counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, was nominated by Murphy for the role of attorney general on Feb. 3. He has been acting attorney general since Feb. 14.
roi-nj.com

Murphy’s favorability, job approval numbers up in latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll

Here are the key takeaways on Gov. Phil Murphy and the state that can be gleaned from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, which was released Thursday morning. Murphy’s job approval rating: 54% approve; 37% disapprove; 9% not sure (up from 49-46-5 in the spring);. Murphy’s favorability rating: 47% favorable; 33%...
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
roi-nj.com

Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
