roi-nj.com
CBRE adds to industrial and logistics advisory team with new EVP
CBRE on Thursday said Brian Golden has joined the firm’s industry-leading industrial & logistics advisory team in New Jersey as an executive vice president. Golden, who specializes in institutional landlord and tenant representation, will represent a wide range of clients in the development and implementation of real estate strategies throughout the Northeast region.
roi-nj.com
EDA offering grants of up to $1M for those training offshore wind workforce
New Jersey officials have long said they want the fast-growing offshore wind industry to offer economic opportunities — a fancy way of saying career opportunities — to all segments of the population, especially underserved communities. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced earlier this month that it is...
roi-nj.com
Cutting ill-conceived tariffs would be big help to N.J. builders
While fuel prices may have slightly cooled, inflation has certainly not slowed down. The costs of everyday goods still remain at record highs, and New Jerseyans are feeling the financial squeeze. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August report showed inflation at 8.3% nationwide. These inflated prices are untenable, and...
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson facilitates manufacturing firm’s move to new, 27,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Sparta
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated the lease for 14,080 square feet of industrial space for Glass Flooring Systems in a brand new, 27,000-square-foot industrial building in Sparta. The building is located at 6 Aaron Way, and Hanson’s John Schilp represented both the landlord, 6 Aaron Way...
roi-nj.com
Forbes 400: 3 Jersey residents among wealthiest people in U.S.
The good news for Rocco Commisso, the Bergen County resident who is the founder and CEO of Mediacom: He’s still the richest resident of New Jersey — and he’s moved up five spots on the Forbes 400 listing of the country’s richest people. The only bad...
roi-nj.com
Family Success Institute awarded $100K grant from RWJ Foundation
The Family Success Institute was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to support family success. Budgeted over the course of two years, the grant supports FSI’s general operations, including programming and promoting the social determinants of good health: family relationships and community connections, safety and financial security, health and well-being and lifelong learning and education.
roi-nj.com
Tradition of giving: How Mechanical Contractors Association helps nonprofits
It was September 2020 — when the pandemic still had a firm grip on the state. The Mechanical Contractors Association of New Jersey knew it wanted — and needed — to help. So, when it came to donate the proceeds from its annual golf fundraiser, sending them to its political action committee didn’t seem appropriate.
roi-nj.com
NJ Bankers creates industry internship program
The New Jersey Bankers Association announced Wednesday that it will establish a New Jersey Bankers Banking Industry Internship Program. The program, which will kick off soon, will include traditional internship programs, exclusive networking events, an educational webinar series and a presence at select universities’ job fairs. It will be open to all New Jersey college students.
roi-nj.com
Choose New Jersey opens economic development office in Ireland
Gov. Phil Murphy’s desire to increase economic investment from overseas took another big step forward Thursday as Choose New Jersey announced it was opening an economic development office in Cork, Ireland. The office, which will be run by Managing Director Steve Lenox, opened earlier this month. Choose officials said...
roi-nj.com
Platkin confirmed as attorney general
Matt Platkin was confirmed Thursday as the 62nd attorney general of New Jersey in a 24-10 vote in the state Senate. Platkin, who formerly served as chief counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, was nominated by Murphy for the role of attorney general on Feb. 3. He has been acting attorney general since Feb. 14.
roi-nj.com
How branding yourself sets you apart: Lessons from NJBIA’s Women Business Leaders Forum
What do people say about you when you’re not in the room? One would hope the talk is all good. In addition to all positive words, is it all current, consistent and authentic?. Let’s face it, what others know about you can make a difference in your career. Good...
roi-nj.com
Murphy’s favorability, job approval numbers up in latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll
Here are the key takeaways on Gov. Phil Murphy and the state that can be gleaned from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, which was released Thursday morning. Murphy’s job approval rating: 54% approve; 37% disapprove; 9% not sure (up from 49-46-5 in the spring);. Murphy’s favorability rating: 47% favorable; 33%...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
NJ.com
Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal
More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
roi-nj.com
Former Superior Court Judge Chrystal joins Brach Eichler
Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Lisa Chrystal is joining Brach Eichler in the firm’s newly created Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice. She will be based in the firm’s Roseland office. Chrystal, who joins Brach Eichler after serving 22 years as a judge on the Superior Court, will concentrate...
NJ.com
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
