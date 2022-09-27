ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman wanted for murder in 2020 killing outside Wichita adult club is in jail

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
A Wichita woman wanted by police in connection with the 2020 killing of a man at an adult entertainment club is in jail.

Authorities booked Autumn Shanequa Metcalf of Wichita into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday. She is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Aug. 24, 2020, shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III , contempt of court and failing to appear in court, booking records show.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month highlighted Metcalf as its “felon of the day,” an initiative aimed at drumming up leads on the whereabouts of suspects or defendants in criminal cases. Wichita police said at the time of Wheeler’s death that they were seeking a “person of interest” in the shooting but declined to give a name or offer other details.

Wheeler was found with fatal gunshot wounds in or near his vehicle around 9 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2020, behind Baby Dolls, a business that bills itself as a “bikini bar,” in the 4900 block of North Arkansas near 53rd Street. Police have said there was “some sort of unknown disturbance” inside of the bar that spilled into the parking lot, where authorities discovered his body.

Wheeler’s autopsy report says he was shot twice in the head. He died at the scene.

Metcalf, 31, made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court in the murder case on Tuesday afternoon. Her next court date is Oct. 11. She’s being held in lieu of bonds totaling $267,000, according to jail records.

The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

