‘A Breath of Fresh Air’ Troy art exhibit opens Friday

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy will be hosting a new art exhibit titled “A Breath of Fresh Air,” presented by Takeyce Walter, opening on Friday, September 30. The exhibit will feature a collection of recent paintings of the Adirondack region landscape.

Working with oil paint and pastels, Walter’s artwork is said to not only explore the beauty of nature, but offer inspiration through her dedication to her craft, commitment to ecological conservation, and community leadership. Walter also works to influence others to find connections between nature in their own artwork. Walter has been shown regionally in group exhibitions at Oakroom Artists Gallery and The Fenimore Gallery at Proctors in Schenectady, Saratoga Arts, Spring Street Gallery, and Mimosa Gallery in Saratoga Springs.

The exhibit is set to be open until Wednesday, November 26. Gallery hours are –

Monday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

