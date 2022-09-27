ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Washington Examiner

One year later, Merrick Garland's war on parents is still underway

One year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to investigate concerned parents who were speaking out at local school board meetings as possible domestic terrorists. The organization behind the memo, the National School Boards Association, has since apologized for accusing parents of engaging in “acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials.” But for all intents and purposes, Garland’s memo is still in effect.
Washington Examiner

As Democrats lurch leftward, Hispanics move toward Republicans

For generations, Democrats have taken the Hispanic community for granted. But now, their coasting has caught up with them. The Democrats’ jolt leftward has alienated their own base, and many Hispanic voters are finding a new home in the Republican Party. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I’m proud to welcome them to the GOP.
Washington Examiner

Female athletes 'optimistic' that court will move case forward addressing athletic transgender policies

Female track athletes are "optimistic" that a judge will move their court case forward that challenges a policy in Connecticut allowing transgender female athletes to compete in women's sports. Hearings began today for the court case Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools, involving female athletes Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, Chelsea...
Washington Examiner

Trump rally watch live: Donald in Michigan as he tries to oust Gretchen Whitmer

Former President Donald Trump is in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event, which is taking place at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center, located just north of Detroit, is being held to promote Tudor Dixon, the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee working to defeat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November midterm elections. Others appearing at Saturday's rally include attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, as well as John James, a prominent Republican running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District. James was the GOP nominee against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in his 2020 reelection bid, a race he lost by just under 2 percentage points.
Washington Examiner

Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit

An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
Washington Examiner

Ohio and Nevada show how Senate campaign map is changing late in the game

Shades of red and blue are popping up in unexpected places as Senate Republicans and Democrats vie for a majority in the upper chamber. Ohio and North Carolina, thought for most of the cycle to be safe for Republicans through most of the 2022 cycle, are now deeply competitive, a slate of polls show. Meanwhile, one longtime top Democratic Senate race target, Wisconsin, is slipping away. And with less than 40 days until the votes are counted on the night of Nov. 8 (and most likely beyond), Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is playing defense against her hard-charging GOP rival in Nevada.
Washington Examiner

Female gun owners fight back against violence and political rhetoric in California

In the anti-gun political climate of California , residents are stepping up their quest to own weapons and learn how to use them. Despite polls that say otherwise, firearms instructor Brandi Joseph offers proof that women want guns to protect themselves against America's escalating violence and are attending classes to hone their shooting skills. These are women of all races and political parties — especially Democrats .
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal asylum plan will only make the border crisis worse

Embarrassed by images of illegal border crossers overwhelming the social safety nets of major Democratic cities — Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., among others — President Joe Biden is implementing a major change to the nation’s asylum process that his administration claims will help fix the crisis. Unfortunately, Biden’s new asylum officer rule will only make the situation worse.
Washington Examiner

Desperate cities nationwide offer cash bonuses to new police recruits

The “defund the police” mantra that has bedeviled law enforcement since the death of George Floyd now has a silver lining for anyone wanting to be a police officer. Many major cities are trying to lure candidates through the door by offering cash bonuses to those who sign on to fill badly depleted ranks due to retirements, medical leave, and demoralization.
Washington Examiner

This Democrat supports Gov. Youngkin’s parental rights policy

Throughout 2021, Virginia parents from across the political spectrum thronged school board meetings to share their concerns about the way their children were being educated and how they were treated while at school. They were not trying to dictate policy; they were simply trying to be heard about the education and welfare of the most important people in the world: their children. Instead of taking their concerns seriously, school boards met them with derision or stony silence.
Washington Examiner

The Republican border policy Democrats don't want to talk about

In yet another hysterical attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, immigration reporter Dara Lind claims in the New York Times that DeSantis’s Martha's Vineyard migrant flight “wasn’t meant as a policy critique” because DeSantis failed “to articulate what America ought to be doing on the U.S.-Mexico border.”
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: ‘Where’s Jackie’ is a problem

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden muttering through another week that didn’t help his party’s chances in the 2022 congressional midterm elections just about five weeks away. The highlights of the week were continued increasing inflation, a surprise decision to rip 770,000 students...
