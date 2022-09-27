Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
One year later, Merrick Garland's war on parents is still underway
One year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to investigate concerned parents who were speaking out at local school board meetings as possible domestic terrorists. The organization behind the memo, the National School Boards Association, has since apologized for accusing parents of engaging in “acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials.” But for all intents and purposes, Garland’s memo is still in effect.
LAW・
Washington Examiner
Skeptical judge won’t dismiss Durham’s case against dossier source Igor Danchenko
The judge presiding over the case against Igor Danchenko, a source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier on former President Donald Trump, ruled he won’t dismiss the indictment but expressed skepticism about some of the false statements charges brought by special counsel John Durham. The Russian-born lawyer...
Washington Examiner
Biden's mental sharpness is increasingly doubtful, and it's a serious issue
How do you know President Joe Biden is genuinely losing the mental faculties required to govern? One way is to look at his White House staff scrambling to cover up every clue that this is the case. At a recent event, Biden called for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to come...
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Washington Examiner
As Democrats lurch leftward, Hispanics move toward Republicans
For generations, Democrats have taken the Hispanic community for granted. But now, their coasting has caught up with them. The Democrats’ jolt leftward has alienated their own base, and many Hispanic voters are finding a new home in the Republican Party. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I’m proud to welcome them to the GOP.
Washington Examiner
Trump deposition delayed after he refused to relocate from Mar-a-Lago despite hurricane
Donald Trump’s deposition scheduled for Friday in a lawsuit brought against him and the Trump Organization has been rescheduled due to the former president riding out Hurricane Ian at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s lawyers and the lawyers for the class action plaintiffs — who sued Trump, his business, and his children...
Washington Examiner
Female athletes 'optimistic' that court will move case forward addressing athletic transgender policies
Female track athletes are "optimistic" that a judge will move their court case forward that challenges a policy in Connecticut allowing transgender female athletes to compete in women's sports. Hearings began today for the court case Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools, involving female athletes Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, Chelsea...
Washington Examiner
Trump rally watch live: Donald in Michigan as he tries to oust Gretchen Whitmer
Former President Donald Trump is in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event, which is taking place at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center, located just north of Detroit, is being held to promote Tudor Dixon, the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee working to defeat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November midterm elections. Others appearing at Saturday's rally include attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, as well as John James, a prominent Republican running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District. James was the GOP nominee against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in his 2020 reelection bid, a race he lost by just under 2 percentage points.
Washington Examiner
Texas attorney general's office knew of subpoena before Paxton fled home to avoid being served
The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) knew he would be subpoenaed days before he and his wife fled their home to avoid a process server, according to communications records. Attorneys for a group of nonprofit agencies that sued Texas over funds related to out-of-state abortion access argue...
Washington Examiner
Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit
An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
Pro-Kremlin neo-Nazi militia inciting the torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners
A neo-Nazi pro-Kremlin group active in Ukraine is inciting atrocities against prisoners of war and explicitly advocates the torture of captives including “removing body parts”. The self-styled “Task Force Rusich” is fighting in Ukraine on behalf of the Kremlin and is linked to the notorious Wagner Group mercenaries.
Washington Examiner
Ohio and Nevada show how Senate campaign map is changing late in the game
Shades of red and blue are popping up in unexpected places as Senate Republicans and Democrats vie for a majority in the upper chamber. Ohio and North Carolina, thought for most of the cycle to be safe for Republicans through most of the 2022 cycle, are now deeply competitive, a slate of polls show. Meanwhile, one longtime top Democratic Senate race target, Wisconsin, is slipping away. And with less than 40 days until the votes are counted on the night of Nov. 8 (and most likely beyond), Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is playing defense against her hard-charging GOP rival in Nevada.
Washington Examiner
Female gun owners fight back against violence and political rhetoric in California
In the anti-gun political climate of California , residents are stepping up their quest to own weapons and learn how to use them. Despite polls that say otherwise, firearms instructor Brandi Joseph offers proof that women want guns to protect themselves against America's escalating violence and are attending classes to hone their shooting skills. These are women of all races and political parties — especially Democrats .
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal asylum plan will only make the border crisis worse
Embarrassed by images of illegal border crossers overwhelming the social safety nets of major Democratic cities — Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., among others — President Joe Biden is implementing a major change to the nation’s asylum process that his administration claims will help fix the crisis. Unfortunately, Biden’s new asylum officer rule will only make the situation worse.
Washington Examiner
Desperate cities nationwide offer cash bonuses to new police recruits
The “defund the police” mantra that has bedeviled law enforcement since the death of George Floyd now has a silver lining for anyone wanting to be a police officer. Many major cities are trying to lure candidates through the door by offering cash bonuses to those who sign on to fill badly depleted ranks due to retirements, medical leave, and demoralization.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: First photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson along rest of Supreme Court
The Supreme Court held its investiture ceremony for Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson on Friday and published the first photos of the most junior justice alongside the rest of the bench. President Joe Biden, who nominated Jackson as the first black woman on the high court earlier this year, joined lawmakers...
Washington Examiner
This Democrat supports Gov. Youngkin’s parental rights policy
Throughout 2021, Virginia parents from across the political spectrum thronged school board meetings to share their concerns about the way their children were being educated and how they were treated while at school. They were not trying to dictate policy; they were simply trying to be heard about the education and welfare of the most important people in the world: their children. Instead of taking their concerns seriously, school boards met them with derision or stony silence.
Washington Examiner
The Republican border policy Democrats don't want to talk about
In yet another hysterical attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, immigration reporter Dara Lind claims in the New York Times that DeSantis’s Martha's Vineyard migrant flight “wasn’t meant as a policy critique” because DeSantis failed “to articulate what America ought to be doing on the U.S.-Mexico border.”
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: ‘Where’s Jackie’ is a problem
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden muttering through another week that didn’t help his party’s chances in the 2022 congressional midterm elections just about five weeks away. The highlights of the week were continued increasing inflation, a surprise decision to rip 770,000 students...
