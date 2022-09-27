Shades of red and blue are popping up in unexpected places as Senate Republicans and Democrats vie for a majority in the upper chamber. Ohio and North Carolina, thought for most of the cycle to be safe for Republicans through most of the 2022 cycle, are now deeply competitive, a slate of polls show. Meanwhile, one longtime top Democratic Senate race target, Wisconsin, is slipping away. And with less than 40 days until the votes are counted on the night of Nov. 8 (and most likely beyond), Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is playing defense against her hard-charging GOP rival in Nevada.

