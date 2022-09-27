ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slingerlands, NY

‘Living history’ walking tour offered in Slingerlands

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvTY4_0iC3l3r200

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Friends of the Slingerland Family Burial Vault will present a “Living History” walking tour on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Event organizers said participants will enjoy an afternoon walking tour in the hamlet that features costumed actors portraying local notables like Congressman John I. Slingerland and engineer William H. Slingerland. Other notables are star pitcher of the Slingerland Echo baseball team Adam Mattice and African-American resident James Dickson. New for 2022 are architect Grace Slingerland and Attorney Ruth Miner.

There are three tour time slots available—2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. Each tour will last about an hour.

Pre-registration is preferred by purchasing tickets on Eventbrite . Each time slot is a separate event, so make sure the tickets you buy online reflect your preferred time slot. If space allows, tickets will be available on the day of the event for $25 each.

The history of the Empire State Plaza

This event starts in Slingerlands just off of the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail which runs nine miles from the City of Albany to the Village of Voorheesville. If you prefer to drive, parking will be available in the rail trail lot on Kenwood Avenue and along Bridge Street in Slingerlands.

Participants are asked to meet at the pavilion behind the Slingerlands Firehouse, next to the Firefighters Memorial Park, 15 minutes before your selected time slot. If you have any questions, reach out to Sue Virgilio at (518) 847-8340 or by email at FriendsOfTheVault@gmail.com .

NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Everything happening around Lake George in October

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The mornings are getting colder, the trees are putting on warmer colors, and there are Jack-o'-lanterns everywhere. October may be considered the "off-season" for the Lake George region, but if you look carefully - and zoom out from just the lake itself - there's still plenty going on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
