‘Living history’ walking tour offered in Slingerlands

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Friends of the Slingerland Family Burial Vault will present a “Living History” walking tour on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Event organizers said participants will enjoy an afternoon walking tour in the hamlet that features costumed actors portraying local notables like Congressman John I. Slingerland and engineer William H. Slingerland. Other notables are star pitcher of the Slingerland Echo baseball team Adam Mattice and African-American resident James Dickson. New for 2022 are architect Grace Slingerland and Attorney Ruth Miner.

There are three tour time slots available—2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. Each tour will last about an hour.

Pre-registration is preferred by purchasing tickets on Eventbrite . Each time slot is a separate event, so make sure the tickets you buy online reflect your preferred time slot. If space allows, tickets will be available on the day of the event for $25 each.

This event starts in Slingerlands just off of the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail which runs nine miles from the City of Albany to the Village of Voorheesville. If you prefer to drive, parking will be available in the rail trail lot on Kenwood Avenue and along Bridge Street in Slingerlands.

Participants are asked to meet at the pavilion behind the Slingerlands Firehouse, next to the Firefighters Memorial Park, 15 minutes before your selected time slot. If you have any questions, reach out to Sue Virgilio at (518) 847-8340 or by email at FriendsOfTheVault@gmail.com .

