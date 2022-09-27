ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC State at USC game moved to Thursday

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PX10w_0iC3kkQH00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s game between South Carolina State and South Carolina has been moved to Thursday, September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, the university announced Tuesday.

The game, initially slated for 12 p.m. on Saturday, will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The announcement comes in the wake of Hurricane Ian and its forecasted impact on the state.

Live updates: Tracking Hurricane Ian through the southeast

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.”

This is just one of many games in the state that have been moved due to the hurricane. Click here for an updated list of Upstate high school games that have also been moved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

SC mother missing, boyfriend facing charges

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some. “She said she missed her mom doing her hair,” Krystal Anderson’s sister Shadira Smothers said her niece shared while she was getting ready for school. ” So, they […]
WAGENER, SC
WSPA 7News

Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy