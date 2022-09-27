Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
Washington Examiner
Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data
Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
Washington Examiner
Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed
Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
Washington Examiner
Soaring interest rates mean debt reckoning could come years sooner than thought
Interest rates have exploded over the past several months, threatening to raise dramatically the cost of servicing the federal debt and accelerate a fiscal reckoning. Yields on 10-year Treasury securities soared to above 3.8% as of Friday evening, up from about 1.5% at the start of the year and the highest since 2010.
Comments / 0