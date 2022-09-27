Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities.

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about the damage to a vehicle.

According to Hearn, Blanchard followed McDonald to a vehicle and later fired multiple shots. McDonald attempted to drive away before he died.

Police said Blanchard ran from the scene. A second male, who accompanied Blanchard during the incident, also fled in a dark colored Dodge Challenger. He was identified as Roderick Evans.

Kentarrian Blanchard (Courtesy: JPD)

Roderick Evans (Courtesy: JPD)

Hearn said Blanchard is wanted for murder, and Evans is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.