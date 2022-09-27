Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities.
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning.
Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about the damage to a vehicle.Two arrested in Crystal Springs after fatal shooting
According to Hearn, Blanchard followed McDonald to a vehicle and later fired multiple shots. McDonald attempted to drive away before he died.
Police said Blanchard ran from the scene. A second male, who accompanied Blanchard during the incident, also fled in a dark colored Dodge Challenger. He was identified as Roderick Evans.
Hearn said Blanchard is wanted for murder, and Evans is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
