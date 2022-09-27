Read full article on original website
Several injured, hospitalized in Miami Beach due ocean surge at South Pointe Park
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across a sidewalk near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, injuring six people and sending them to the hospital. Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in the massive wave that injured people at South Pointe Park, at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was one of six people swept into Government Cut when an ocean current crashed against a boardwalk in Miami Beach said the terrifying ordeal has left her traumatized. Dramatic cellphone video captured the moment the enormous wave sweeping into South Pointe Park,...
Water surges swept people off of the sidewalk in Miami Beach. Rough surfs combined with king tides were the result of the massive wave that injured some people at South Point Park, Friday afternoon. Police closed off an area of the park as they investigated the scene. According to Miami...
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team prepare supplies at RSW Airport in Fort Myers
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The team left from their headquarters in...
Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
At least 2 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took at least two people to the hospital with burns after they were involved in a fiery crash in North Lauderdale. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the the three-vehicle collision along State Road 7, south of Kimberly Boulevard, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.
City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency
The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
City of Miami’s Florida Task Force 2 arrives in Fort Myers to assist survivors
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – First responders from South Florida are on the west coast of Florida on a rescue mission working tirelessly to reach victims before it’s too late. Hurricane Ian has already taken at least 27 lives, and almost 2 million Floridians are without power, so...
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
South Florida rescue teams mobilize to assist areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have headed out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together. Rescue teams have been dropping into areas that can’t be accessed right now after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. It was 9:15 Tuesday night, and he was about to ignore the warning when terrifying sounds spurred him to action. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. ...
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
Feeding South Florida, other local organizations send food and supplies to Southwest Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with the nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest. Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest...
Massive wave sweeps people off boardwalk
Six people were injured after a massive wave swept bystanders off a Miami boardwalk after Hurricane Ian.
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
