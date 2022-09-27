ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

6 hospitalized after ocean surge at South Pointe Park

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across a sidewalk near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, injuring six people and sending them to the hospital. Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in the massive wave that injured people at South Pointe Park, at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV

Several injuried in Miami Beach due to rough surf, king tides

Water surges swept people off of the sidewalk in Miami Beach. Rough surfs combined with king tides were the result of the massive wave that injured some people at South Point Park, Friday afternoon. Police closed off an area of the park as they investigated the scene. According to Miami...
WSVN-TV

Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
miamibeachfl.gov

City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency

The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
WSVN-TV

Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
WSVN-TV

2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
iheart.com

Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night

Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
850wftl.com

Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport

(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

