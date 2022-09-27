WATCH: Kari Lake is not afraid of opposition, but this one thing does scare her

R epublican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she is not afraid of the plethora of attacks and opposition coming her way along the campaign trail.

But she told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Monday that there is one thing that does scare her, and it motivates her as she sets her eyes on November.

“I’m not afraid of the fake news. I’m not afraid of the globalists. I’m not afraid of anything that I’m facing on the campaign trail. I’m not afraid of the cartels,” Lake said. “What I am scared to death of is what happens if we don’t step in right at this moment and do something. I’m afraid of the world that our children will live in. That's what scares me to death.”



Lake compared herself to Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s presumptive next prime minister , who is set to make history as the country’s first female prime minister and its first far-right leader since World War II. Lake said that, like her, much of the news coverage on Meloni has consisted of name-calling.

‘I thought, “Wow! This is somebody who I can relate to because they are doing the same thing about me!”’ Lake said. “It makes me realize that if they're not calling you all of these slurs, if they're not attacking you, then you’re probably not truly representing the people of your country.”

Lake defeated Karrin Taylor Robson for the Republican nomination and will face Katie Hobbs in November. She holds a razor-thin, 0.5-percentage-point edge against her Democratic rival, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate.