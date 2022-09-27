ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WATCH: Kari Lake is not afraid of opposition, but this one thing does scare her

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

R epublican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she is not afraid of the plethora of attacks and opposition coming her way along the campaign trail.

But she told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Monday that there is one thing that does scare her, and it motivates her as she sets her eyes on November.

‘HERCULEAN EFFORT’: JOHN CENA SETS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD WITH 650 MAKE-A-WISH WISHES

“I’m not afraid of the fake news. I’m not afraid of the globalists. I’m not afraid of anything that I’m facing on the campaign trail. I’m not afraid of the cartels,” Lake said. “What I am scared to death of is what happens if we don’t step in right at this moment and do something. I’m afraid of the world that our children will live in. That's what scares me to death.”


Lake compared herself to Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s presumptive next prime minister , who is set to make history as the country’s first female prime minister and its first far-right leader since World War II. Lake said that, like her, much of the news coverage on Meloni has consisted of name-calling.

‘I thought, “Wow! This is somebody who I can relate to because they are doing the same thing about me!”’ Lake said. “It makes me realize that if they're not calling you all of these slurs, if they're not attacking you, then you’re probably not truly representing the people of your country.”

Lake defeated Karrin Taylor Robson for the Republican nomination and will face Katie Hobbs in November. She holds a razor-thin, 0.5-percentage-point edge against her Democratic rival, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate.

Comments / 94

Army Vet Grunt
3d ago

these are 2 people that even crossing a glance at, make my skin crawl. she said that stupid crap, not as a heartfelt citizen, but as a pandering politician working a ploy. Why don't you run for Miss America, Lake? Say your primary goal is world peace next. 🤮🤮 election denying whackjob

Reply(2)
51
Rkp57
4d ago

she doesnt know law, shes a follower, not a leader. she couldnt come up with a campaign, so she just followed along with the trumpers.

Reply(4)
42
Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

Lake isn't afraid of fake news because, she's been trained all of her news career, how to (Lie to the Masses). What does scare her is, the truth being told about her to millions of Arizonians and how she doesn't want the best for Arizonians and worries only on her popularity and seeing a dictator try to win back the office of president again.

Reply(3)
28
Related
Decider.com

Joy Behar Annihilates Krysten Sinema While Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines Clash Over Gun Reform on ‘The View’: “A Bridge Too Far”

The View piled onto Sen. Kyrsten Sinema this morning, lashing out at the Arizona democrat for her chummy relationship with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell after he praised her as “extraordinarily effective” and a “genuine moderate.” The Hot Topics table lit up with animated chatter, but the buzziest moment went down between Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, who debated Sinema’s contributions to gun reform.
