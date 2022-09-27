Read full article on original website
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Man, 51, struck in a fatal hit and run on Park Heights Avenue
BALTIMORE-- According to Police, 1:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue for a hit and run.After arriving to the scene, officers located a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading south bound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Baltimore, Police Say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore in an early morning incident on Saturday morning, police say. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue, where there was a reported hit-and-run.
Driver shot in the cheek on York Road in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was shot in the face Thursday night while driving in North Baltimore, police said. The victim, a 52-year-old man, flagged down an officer around 9:45 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the 5900 block of York Road, police said. He was shot in the cheek. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Connection To Aberdeen Motel Rape
An alert was issued in Maryland as they seek the public's assistance in identifying a rape suspect who is wanted following an incident earlier this month in Harford County. The Aberdeen Police Department released photos of their suspect and his vehicle as they investigate an alleged rape on Monday, Sept. 12.
Violent Night: Three Injured In Three Shootings Within 31 Minutes Overnight In Baltimore
It was another night of mayhem in Baltimore as police responded to three separate shootings that were reported within nearly a half hour of each other. The night began at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, when a patrol officer in the Northern District was flagged down by a motorist who was suffering from a gunshot in the 5400 block of York Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Lansdowne homicide has been identified, police say
The Baltimore County Police have identified a victim who was shot and killed in Lansdowne on Sept. 26th. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. in Birdnest Court. When officer arrived to the scene, police say they found 22-year-old Maliq L. Hilton suffering a gunshot wound. Hilton was...
Officer Rushed To Hospital After Police-Involved Baltimore Shooting
A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 1100 block of East Chase Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. According to reports, an officer was shot and is being transported to an area hospital....
foxbaltimore.com
Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning house fire in Rosedale. The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. in the unit block of Cedar Grove Court (21237). Units arrived to find heavy fire showing from a two-story single-family dwelling. There has been no word on...
Suspect In Custody After Shooting Officer During Dispute In East Baltimore, Police Say
A suspect is in custody after a police officer in Maryland was shot on Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, officials announced. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the 1100 block of East Chase Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officials said that the...
Wave of car break-ins, vehicle thefts caught on camera in York County
State police are investigating reports of thieves going car-to-car in the early morning and stealing items from them—and two vehicles, too, on Sept. 26 in Shewsbury Township in York County. A Toyota Tacoma was stolen from 16000 Mount Airy Road in Shrewsbury Township, and a Ford F-150 from the...
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
wmar2news
Help police ID man wanted for alleged rape at Aberdeen motel
ABERDEEN, Md. — Police need help finding a man wanted for alleged rape at an Aberdeen motel. The incident was reported back on September 12 around 11pm, in the 900 block of Hospitality Way. Anyone able to identify the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call Aberdeen...
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
Baltimore Police officer shot Friday afternoon, alleged shooter in custody
The incident took place on E. Chase Street. There's no word yet on the officer's condition or if any suspect was taken into custody.
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning crash on I-695 in Parkville/Carney. The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. along the outer loop at Perring Parkway. Injuries have been reported and several outer loop lanes are closed at Perring Parkway, according to the Providence Volunteer...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City take home vehicles
WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
