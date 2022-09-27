ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan woman victim of $660 Facebook scam

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman reported she was the victim of a Facebook scam Friday, Sept. 23.

Officers filed a fraud report, which listed the woman as the victim after she sent $660 to an unknown suspect and didn’t get the money back.

The transaction took place over Facebook Marketplace, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers . Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

KSNT News

KSNT News

