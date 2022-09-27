So had it been a story of a guy who saved 17 peoples lives and he happened to also be gay, would that deserve the LGBTQ tag? There’s no difference. If you’re ok with labeling everything by race or sexual orientation, then you have to accept the bad as well as the good.
It was tagged LGBTQ because Dahmer was gay and his crimes were against other gay men. It’s not like he was whacking women. His crimes were directly related to his sexual orientation. Period.
You hear that? That's the sound of my eyes rolling, and I'm queer as folk. Someone not gay coming to our rescue again, oh joy. And if you are, shame on you. Being what he was sexually WAS a big factor in why he did what he did BECAUSE he hid it. Doesn't mean all of us would have done it. Quit making us look like crying fools to the rest of the world, please. We've come too far.
Comments / 428