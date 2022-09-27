The expectations were high for Louis C.K. on Saturday night. Fans of his stand-up and sitcom expected him to invigorate a show that has seemed a tad uneven so far this season. Throw in the fact that his appearance followed one of the most devastating storms New York City had ever experienced, and the fact that it was the last episode before the presidential election, and it was as close to a must-see episode as Saturday Night Live has had in some time. And for most of four score and seven (or so) minutes, he delivered the goods, setting the tone in his opening monologue, and saving some of the best laughs of the night for a last-call sketch with Kate McKinnon. I can pretty much guarantee he's going to make an impression in this week's Mr. Saturday Night vote. He seemed as engaged and prepared as any of the actors — except perhaps for his one Game of Thrones sketch misfire — and he can't really be blamed for the show's decision to go light on the election.

