Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Houston rapper helps stock closet at HISD school meant to help students experiencing homelessness
HOUSTON — A popular Houston rapper is continuing his philanthropic work around the city. Trae Tha Truth has a reputation for helping out the community, and on Wednesday, he was at it again. Trae converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness. The Truth's Do...
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
stthom.edu
“A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?" Presentation at Clergy Lunch
Twenty-two priests from around the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston attended the first in a series of educational Clergy Lunches on campus sponsored by Catholic Studies. UST's Kevin Stuart, director of Catholic Studies, assistant professor of Political Science, and director of the Master's in Public Policy and Administration, spoke on the topic of “A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kovasovic's is a must-stop for fresh cuts & sausages!
Kovasovic's Fresh Meat Market provides the Rosenberg, Texas area with the freshest and highest quality meat.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen
· Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen!. A big thanks to all who attended and welcomed our new member!. "Welcome to Soul Lit Kitchen where we cook fresh and flavorful food that will have your SOUL LIT. Your taste buds will be dancing, stomach full, & your soul SNATCHED from our one kind soul flavor plates."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
KHOU
Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Café serves up a new location
HOUSTON — Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Café recently opened up their third location with something the other locations don't have!. For more information, visit https://www.estherscajunsoul.com or follow them on Instagram @EsthersCajunCafe. Esther's Cajun Soul Food and Cafe's newest location:. 5007 North Shepherd. Houston, TX 77018.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
papercitymag.com
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant
HOUSTON – One Houston family says it was all fun and games at first, but a meal over the weekend ended on a very sour note. “It’s like we’re repeating our ancestors,” said Laquita Wortham. She said she used to love going to the Spanish Flowers...
KHOU
Two Houston doctors nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for work on COVID vaccine
HOUSTON — Houston is living up to its reputation as the medical capital of the world. Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have helped to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine that's been approved for emergency authorization in Indonesia. The two Houston-based doctors who helped develop the...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Comments / 0