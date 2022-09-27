ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says

By Kayla Morton
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School in North Carolina reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents which led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said its detective division began investigating Zachary Warren Lamm, 31, immediately after being notified.

After a nine-day investigation, Lamm was taken into custody from his home in Spring Lake and was charged with indecent liberties with a child.

The Edgecombe County Public School System said while the sheriff’s office was investigating, it too was also investigating Lamm. However, it is not known at this time if its investigation began before the sheriff’s office became involved.

Lamm is currently in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Comments / 74

Tyler Webster
4d ago

Between the large amount of teachers these days who want to do inappropriate things with Children!!!! And the way kids bully each other so badly, I am glad my wife and I are fortunate enough for her to Home School our children.

Reply
38
Kev B
4d ago

School is nothing but an indoctrination system, reality is present but so many lives in an illusion... 1000's of years of history doesn't just go flying out the window just because the government overreached and indoctrinated you... Wake up!!!

Reply(6)
50
NC User
4d ago

I've worked in an elementary school and I see how these situations could happen. this is preventable by not leaving any student alone with a teacher

Reply(1)
24
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

