North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School in North Carolina reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents which led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said its detective division began investigating Zachary Warren Lamm, 31, immediately after being notified.

After a nine-day investigation, Lamm was taken into custody from his home in Spring Lake and was charged with indecent liberties with a child.

The Edgecombe County Public School System said while the sheriff’s office was investigating, it too was also investigating Lamm. However, it is not known at this time if its investigation began before the sheriff’s office became involved.

Lamm is currently in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

