Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website. The post says the cars up for bid include the following:. 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108) - 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of...
oilcity.news
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming vehicle auction
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction on Tuesday, Oct. 4, starting at 10 a.m. The auction will take place at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs, according to a public notice. Gates will open at...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
645
Followers
2K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1