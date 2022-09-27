ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

$60 Million Beach Replenishment Project Announced

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nfy9b_0iC3gwCH00
Ortley Beach (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

OCEAN COUNTY – Officials recently announced plans for an upcoming beach replenishment project from Point Pleasant Beach to Berkeley’s South Seaside Park.

The total cost of the project will be approximately $60 million. The Army Corps of Engineers will pay $30 million, with the remaining $30 million paid by the state and municipalities.

Locally, towns were responsible for $8 million of the $60 million total, and the county will split that with them. The project is slated to start in early 2023.

“We received a call from the local mayors and they asked us to help,” said John P. Kelly, Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners.

A meeting was held earlier this month with county officials and municipal leaders from Berkeley, Seaside Park, Seaside Heights, Toms River, Lavallette, Brick, Mantoloking, Bay Head, Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant Borough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwNem_0iC3gwCH00
Point Pleasant Beach (Photo by Alyssa Riccardi)

Kelly also noted that while Point Pleasant Borough has no oceanfront property and is not part of the replenishment effort, their leaders felt it was important to attend the session to support their neighboring communities.

Commissioner Deputy Director Virginia E. Haines said the beaches suffered severe erosion following several coastal storms that battered the coastline in recent years, including a major storm late last winter.

She added, “the beaches and dunes are vital to the protection of our towns and our residents. The Board of Commissioners felt it was right to step in and help our communities bear this cost.”

Many of the county’s smaller coastal communities have limited budgets and this cost would have cut into them severely. Kelly added that “there was an immediate consensus among the commissioners that we needed to help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D21k0_0iC3gwCH00
Photo by Bob Vosseller

This is the first project scheduled by the Army Corps of Engineers along the northern barrier island since it completed repairing and strengthening beaches right after Superstorm Sandy.

The amount of county funding for each project is as follows:

  • Bay Head: $714,000
  • Berkeley: $159,000
  • Brick: $450,000
  • Lavallette: $336,500
  • Mantoloking: $645,000
  • Point Pleasant Beach: $135,500
  • Toms River: $975,000
  • Seaside Heights: $375,000
  • Seaside Park: $191,000

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seaside Park, NJ
Government
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Seaside Park, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Mantoloking, NJ
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
City
Lavallette, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Bay Head, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Past Revisited At Ocean County History Day

TOMS RIVER – It should be no surprise that a great deal can be learned from locals who enjoy studying the history of Ocean County and its lore. The 2nd Annual Ocean County History Day offered many opportunities for those inclined to revisit the past. The Ocean County Historical Society and Ocean County Cultural and Heritage put together the event, which included participation from an assortment of other historical societies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstorm Sandy#The Beaches#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Travel#Travel Beach
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
94.5 PST

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Eating My Way Through LBI – Past and Present

Now that we no longer have to self-distance, I delight in going out to a restaurant. What a treat to eat out!. Tourism was booming on Long Beach Island this summer, it seemed. We have all suffered from hibernation, isolation and are in need of socialization. The restaurants were packed and you usually needed a reservation. The kitchens and wait staffs were, and continue to be, shorthanded. I have never seen so may “Help Wanted” signs. I admire all the workers who labor so hard and keep smiling when doing double duty. Whether it’s in a restaurant, store or food emporium, it makes my day when people are nice.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy