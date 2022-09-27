How can you get on here and make statements, when you don’t have a clue about what your talking about! A governor that’s been in office for two years is not the blame for a problem that’s been in the making for the past 30 years! It amazing that the losers will not place the blame on the incompetent city leadership that has been in place for years! Stop whining and complaining! The people of Jackson over the last 30 years voted for their leadership and this is where they led them…accept the responsibility and stop blaming others!
These people need to talk to the Socialist Democrat mayor of Jsckson !!! where did the money go !!,He ran on fixing the SEWER and water lines in Jackson !!!
Let's look at the obvious starting with the Mayor of Jackson who was given 200 million dollars to fix this problem yet can't account for where this money went.
