Jackson, MS

Comments

Mississippi Born
2d ago

How can you get on here and make statements, when you don’t have a clue about what your talking about! A governor that’s been in office for two years is not the blame for a problem that’s been in the making for the past 30 years! It amazing that the losers will not place the blame on the incompetent city leadership that has been in place for years! Stop whining and complaining! The people of Jackson over the last 30 years voted for their leadership and this is where they led them…accept the responsibility and stop blaming others!

SO IN SO
2d ago

These people need to talk to the Socialist Democrat mayor of Jsckson !!! where did the money go !!,He ran on fixing the SEWER and water lines in Jackson !!!

Janice Cook
2d ago

Let's look at the obvious starting with the Mayor of Jackson who was given 200 million dollars to fix this problem yet can't account for where this money went.

mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Church to Deliver Bottled Water to Jackson, Mississippi

DETROIT – Second Ebenezer Church and its partners have concluded its water drive and has prepared water to be sent to Jackson, Mississippi. During the water drive, Second Ebenezer and partners collected 45 pallets of bottled water that will be sent to Jackson. Upon arrival, the bottled water – enough to fill three semi-trucks – will be received by the United Way Jackson, Jackson State University, and St. Luther Baptist Church.
DETROIT, MI
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WLBT

Jackson-based animal shelter questions water bill for more than $54,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s largest animal shelter is questioning why their water bills have skyrocketed in recent months, and they’ve been told by one Jackson City Councilman not to pay them. Mississippi Animal Rescue League’s September 15 statement shows the nonprofit owing more than $54,000 in...
JACKSON, MS
WGAU

Jackson's water system at the mercy of spending rhetoric

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson's water crisis on mismanagement at...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teens sentenced for 2021 metro area carjackings

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Three Jackson teens were sentenced for a carjacking crime spree that spanned multiple towns in 2021. District Attorney John K. Bramlett said Ridgeland police responded to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive on August 29 last year. The victim, an employee at the gas station, said two masked […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead

A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor says city hasn’t received funds for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has maintained a steady pressure of about 88 PSI over the last 24 hours, but more work still needs to be done to put an end to the water crisis. Tuesday night, the mayor of Jackson updated the public on how the city is working […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for Northside Drive business burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested a man for a business burglary on Wednesday, September 28. Police said Will Markell Ford, 42, busted out the front window pane of the Food Depot located at 3188 Northside Drive. According to police, Ford was still inside of the business when officers responded on scene. He was arrested […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found at old Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
JACKSON, MS

