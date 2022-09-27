Read full article on original website
Related
politicsny.com
BRIC brings back in-person town halls, BP Reynoso discusses housing
BRIC has brought back its tradition of in-person town halls on the issues that matter to Brooklynites, discussing the housing crisis in the Borough of Kings on Thursday night with remarks from Borough President Antonio Reynoso. The arts and media nonprofit, known for staging the annual Celebrate Brooklyn series of...
politicsny.com
After Districting Commission rejects map, what’s the future of proposed majority-Asian southern Brooklyn council district?
The future of a new majority-Asian New York City Council district spanning Bensonhurst, parts of Sunset Park, Bath Beach and Gravesend is uncertain after the city’s Redistricting Commission rejected a set of maps that included it on Sept. 22. The fast-growing Asian community in southern Brooklyn has been pushing...
politicsny.com
Housing group Open New York ‘unlikely’ to endorse Velázquez again over Bruckner rezoning stance
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez may be risking an endorsement from housing advocacy group Open New York in the 2023 election for her stance against the proposed Bruckner Boulevard rezoning. Members of the pro-housing group have shown up at public hearings and...
Comments / 0