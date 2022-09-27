ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 Best Gucci Perfumes for Women That Smell Absolutely Wonderful

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Stop and smell the perfume! Choosing a signature scent is a big decision. Over the years, we’ve bounced from fragrance to fragrance, trying to find an aroma that feels authentically Us . At the same time, we want to make sure that others enjoy our odor! After all, there’s no better feeling than getting complimented by a stranger on your smell. But picking a perfume is not as simple as buying a new handbag — there’s actual science proving that scent has some pretty powerful side effects!

According to experts, aroma plays a part in determining attraction. As Dr. Joanne Frederick told The Zoe Report , “The perception of a potential partner’s body odor can subconsciously help one decide if they’re attracted to them or not. When you’re attracted to someone, you’re more likely to be drawn to their smell.” Agata Groyecka, a researcher whose work has appeared in Frontiers in Psychology , agrees. “Some odors are not only rated as more pleasant but also sexier, and therefore, they are likely to make people eager to flirt or date,” she told CNN . “Similarly, unpleasant odors can be discouraging to engaging in a relationship.” Scent is also arguably the strongest trigger of memory , taking you back to profound periods of your life with just one whiff.

Just like with fashion, there’s one brand that always raises the bar with perfume: Gucci. Known for luxury accessories and aromas, Gucci has created iconic scents that will get you stopped on the street.

How We Picked the Best Gucci Perfumes for Women

Since everyone has a unique sense of smell, we wanted to select a variety of different Gucci perfumes with a range of notes — classic, floral, spice, etc. While some of the options on this list are particularly popular, we also included scents that are slightly less recognizable. Completely up to you if you prefer standing out or blending in! Regardless of your preference, each of these fragrances smells like a dream.

We consulted various beauty blogs and reputable publications and read through countless reviews to bring you the best of the brand. The nose knows! Whether you’re treating yourself to a new perfume or giving a gift to someone special, you’ll adore these elevated aromas.

1. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Sephora

Beauty in full bloom! This floral perfume is a fan-favorite. Featuring notes of Rangoon creeper, jasmine bud and tuberose, this sophisticated scent is a feminine fragrance that smells like fresh flowers. “Have gotten so many compliments on the fragrance,” one reviewer reported. “Smells absolutely lovely.”

Pros:

  • Fresh floral scent
  • Not overpowering

Cons:

  • Some shoppers say the scent is a bit “mature”
See it!

Available at: Sephora

2. Gucci Guilty Pour Femme Eau de Toilette

Sephora

Guilty as charged! Searching for a unique scent that is sweet and spicy at the same time? This fragrance incorporates geranium, peach and pink pepper for a magical combination. “I really love this smell,” one shopper said. “The hint of lilac really stood out to me from most other perfumes. I feel beautiful, confident, sexy and mysterious while wearing this.”

Pros:

  • Sultry scent
  • Great for special occasions

Cons:

  • Some say the perfume lacks staying power
See it!

Available at: Sephora

3. Gucci Mémoire D'Une Odeur Eau de Parfum

Nordstrom

One customer called this perfume “the best there is,” adding, “Get this perfume for yourself and for all the women you love in your life. It is magical. So light and airy and beautiful. Not overpowering — just perfect.” While this scent is one of Gucci’s newest fragrances, it is considered one of the greatest of all time. Breathe in the woody notes of chamomile, coral jasmine, vanilla, musk, sandalwood and cedarwood. Plus, Harry Styles just so happens to be the face of this signature scent. How can we resist?

Pros:

  • Woody aroma
  • Light and airy

Cons:

  • Harry Styles concert tickets sadly not included
See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

4. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Nordstrom

Ideal for the free-spirited female with a penchant for fantasy, this floral fragrance is one of Gucci’s bestselling perfumes. “I REALLY LOVE THIS FRAGRANCE,” one customer proclaimed. “I get so many compliments when I wear it and walk out the door with full confidence that I smell amazing. RUN to go get some!” With hints of pear blossom, brown sugar and white gardenia, this scent is sweet as pie.

Pros:

  • On sale
  • Popular

Cons:

  • Some warn that the scent doesn’t last very long
See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

5. Gucci Bamboo Eau de Toilette

Shutterstock

Basking in the natural elegance of bamboo, this classic perfume emits a scent that is at once woody and floral. Fresh, bright and romantic, this fresh fragrance features mandarin essence, Casablanca lily, sandalwood and amber. Crisp and cozy!

Pros:

  • On sale
  • Everyday feminine scent
  • Not overpowering

Cons:

  • Aroma isn’t for everyone
See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum Intense

Sephora

Another option from the Gucci Bloom family is this Ambrosia di Fiora aroma with notes of jasmine, Rangoon creeper and damask rose. Rich and velvety, this scent is a more seductive take on the original Gucci Bloom. Get ready to take a deep dive into a garden of fragrant flowers! One shopper said, “It’s got the perfect sweet aroma from the jasmine and rose notes but just enough spice to make the scent stand out from other floral fragrances! It’s long lasting but not overpowering!”

Pros:

  • Rich floral scent
  • Sweet with a little spice

Cons:

  • Mature scent
See it!

Available at: Sephora

7. Gucci The Alchemist's Garden A Chant for the Nymph Eau de Parfum

Nordstrom

If the perfumes we’ve listed so far are in the Mercedes-Benz and Tesla categories, then this Gucci fragrance from The Alchemist’s Garden line is a Rolls-Royce. Crafted from natural plants and flowers and layered with modern molecules, this scent conjures up the radiance of a rainforest with notes of ylang-ylang, vanilla and Tiare flower. One reviewer gushed, Love it. It’s floral and sweet but not too overwhelming.”

Pros:

  • Beautiful bottle
  • Lovely beachy scent

Cons:

  • Expensive
See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

8. Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum

Nordstrom

Last but certainly not least is another fragrance from the Gucci Bloom collection. A twist on the timeless floral scent, this perfume is a soft and sweet everyday essential. Containing traces of tuberose flower, ylang-ylang and sandalwood, this aroma is both floral and woody.

Pros:

  • Soft and sweet
  • Everyday scent
  • Longer staying power

Cons:

  • Some say it’s a mature scent
See It!

Available at: Nordstrom

